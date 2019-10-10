Zhidao International : QUARTERLY ANNOUNCEMENT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ZHIDAO INTERNATIONAL (HOLDINGS) LIMITED

志 道 國 際 ( 控 股 ) 有 限 公 司*

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 01220)

QUARTERLY ANNOUNCEMENT

This announcement is made by Zhidao International (Holdings) Limited (the ''Company'', and its subsidiaries, the ''Group'') pursuant to Rule 13.09 and Rule 13.24A of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ''Listing Rules'') and the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) (the ''SFO'').

Reference is made to the announcements of the Company dated 26 October 2018, 5 November 2018, 13 February 2019, 20 February 2019 and 11 July 2019, in relation to, among others, the suspension of trading in the shares of the Company (the ''Shares'') on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ''Stock Exchange''); and (ii) the announcement of the Company dated 24 July 2019 in relation to, among others, the resumption guidance imposed on the Company by the Stock Exchange (the ''Resumption Guidance Announcement''). Capitalised terms used in this announcement shall bear the same meanings as defined in the Resumption Guidance Announcement unless otherwise stated.

UPDATE ON BUSINESS OPERATIONS OF THE GROUP

The Group is mainly engaged in construction business. The Group is also engaged in money lending business. The Group has continued its business operations notwithstanding the suspension of trading in Shares. In an effort to demonstrate its compliance with Rule 13.24 of the Listing Rules, the Group has continued to develop its construction business in Hong Kong and Macau. As at the date of this announcement, the Group is engaged in a total of three construction contracts in Hong Kong and three construction contracts in Macau with contract sum of HK$96.7 million and HK$797.1 million respectively. Since the suspension of trading in Shares, the Group has been seeking new project opportunities and is preparing to tender for one new project in Hong Kong and six new projects in Macau. The Group has also been actively expanding its team of the construction business from nine as at 31 March 2019 to fifty nine as at the date of this announcement.