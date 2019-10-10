Zhidao International : QUARTERLY ANNOUNCEMENT

The Group will continue to review its existing businesses from time to time and strive to improve its business operation and financial position. It has been the business strategy of the Group to proactively seek for potential business and investment opportunities with an aim to broadening its source of income.
The Company will make announcement(s) to update its shareholders and investors of the development of the business operations of the Group, as and when appropriate.
UPDATE ON THE RESUMPTION PLAN
The Company has been in discussions with professional advisers to explore and consider options available to the Company in formulating a viable resumption proposal to address the Resumption Guidance.
With the on-going expansion of construction business and the potential acquisitions of business and investment opportunities, the Group's compliance with the Rules 13.24 is planned to be reflected in its future financial positions with sufficient operations and assets to justify its listing status and hence, resumption of trading of Shares.
The Company will make announcement(s) to update its shareholders and investors of the progress of discussion and formulation of the resumption plan, as and when appropriate.
CONTINUED SUSPENSION OF TRADING
Trading in the Shares on the Stock Exchange will remain suspended pending the fulfilment of the Resumption Guidance. The Company will keep its shareholders and the public updated of the development of its business operations, its resumption plan and the expected timetable, the progress of implementing the resumption plan (and any material changes thereof), as well as any other relevant matters as and when appropriate in compliance with the Listing Rules and at least on a quarterly basis.
Shareholders of the Company and public investors are advised to exercise their caution when dealing in the Shares.
By order of the Board
Zhidao International (Holdings) Limited
Fung Kwok Kit
Chairman
Hong Kong, 10 October 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the board of Directors comprises 5 Directors. The executive Directors are Mr. Fung Kwok Kit (Chairman), Mr. Zhong Can and Mr. Kwong Kin Fai, Eric. The independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Li Kam Chung and Mr. Kwok Lap Fung, Beeson.