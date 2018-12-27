Zhiyun Has Announced Crane 3-Lab Handheld Stabilizer for DSLR Cameras; Exclusively Available at B&H

The Zhiyun-Tech Crane 3-Lab Handheld Stabilizer for DSLR takes a new direction in gimbal stabilizer design

B&H Photo would like to announce that the Zhiyun Crane 3-Lab gimbal follows closely on the heels of the WEEBILL LAB stabilizer. The Crane 3 has a similar form factor but can support cameras weighing up to 10 pounds, and it features a fixed secondary handgrip that allows quick switching to underslung mode. The second handgrip also houses most of the controls, keeping the main handgrip reserved for supporting the gimbal. Since most of the controls are on the second handgrip, the main handgrip was designed to be shorter, allowing you to get closer to the ground and acquire more extreme low-angle shots than you would with a single-handed gimbal. The Crane-3 Lab also supports up to two optional lens motors, as opposed to the WEEBILL LAB’s support for one. The Crane 3-Lab also supports wireless transmission of 1080p video from your camera via the included micro-USB cable, and it includes additional cables that provide control over most DSLR cameras.

