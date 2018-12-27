Zhiyun Has Announced Crane 3-Lab Handheld Stabilizer for DSLR Cameras; Exclusively Available at B&H

The Zhiyun-Tech Crane 3-Lab Handheld Stabilizer for DSLR takes a new
direction in gimbal stabilizer design
B&H Photo would like to announce that the Zhiyun
Crane 3-Lab gimbal follows closely on the heels of the WEEBILL
LAB stabilizer. The Crane 3 has a similar form factor but can
support cameras weighing up to 10 pounds, and it features a fixed
secondary handgrip that allows quick switching to underslung mode. The
second handgrip also houses most of the controls, keeping the main
handgrip reserved for supporting the gimbal. Since most of the controls
are on the second handgrip, the main handgrip was designed to be
shorter, allowing you to get closer to the ground and acquire more
extreme low-angle shots than you would with a single-handed gimbal. The
Crane-3 Lab also supports up to two optional lens motors, as opposed to
the WEEBILL LAB’s support for one. The Crane 3-Lab also supports
wireless transmission of 1080p video from your camera via the included
micro-USB cable, and it includes additional cables that provide control
over most DSLR cameras.
