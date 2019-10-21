Log in
Zhiyun Launched the WEEBILL-S Gimbal Across Thailand

10/21/2019 | 12:39am EDT

Weebill-S Gimbal takes over Thailand and Asia with a more powerful and compatible design

Zhiyun, the world’s leading gimbal manufacturer announced the WEEBILL-S gimbal which was held at a special event in Bangkok, Thailand. The Weebill-S is designed for mainstream mirrorless and DSLR camera & lens combos. This new gimbal offers ultra-low latency image transmission in 1080p with an all-new TransMount Image Transmission Module. ViaTouch 2.0 turns your phone into a professional monitor and multi-functional remote controller.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191020005089/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

(Photo: Business Wire)

Event Details

The event kicked off with an opening speech, a Zhiyun company and Weebill-S speech, a KOL speech, a special display and demonstration of the Weebill-S, dinner, and a lucky draw that concluded the events. There was a live streaming of the launch event on Zhiyun’s Global Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube accounts between 7pm – 9:30pm yesterday evening China time.

Brand Attendees

The event in Thailand was attended by Canon, Nikon, Sony, Panasonic, Olympus, and Fujifilm representatives and highlighted their participation with Zhiyun. Z Cam CEO, Kinson and co-founder Eric were in attendance.

Demonstration

Zhiyun had over 20 sets of the Weebill-S on site being displayed with the leading camera combos (Canon, Nikon, Sony, Panasonic, Olympus, Fujifilm, BMPCC, Z Cam). Attendees were able to test and play around with the Weebill-S to get a feel for the product and its potential. Also, at the event were Zhiyun’s global ambassadors from Holland (Chung Dha), Singapore (Sean Seah), and Australia (Rah Sharma) sharing their knowledge and experience with the Weebill-S gimbal.

Weebill-S Gimbal

The Weebill-S gimbal from Zhiyun is the latest and most lightweight gimbal to date. It is powerful, compact, and compatible with many devices. On display were the all-new TransMount Image Transmission Module, the ViaTouch 2.0 and SmartFollow 2.0 software, sync motion and wireless control, smart calibration, ease-of-use in mobility, focus strengths, and powerful and durable demonstrations. These are the qualities that sets the Weebill-S gimbal from the rest of the competition.

For more information about the WEEBILL-S visit WEEBILL-S product page and WEEBILL-S video.

About Zhiyun

Zhiyun Tech is a pioneer and a world leader in gimbals and stabilizers for both professional filmmakers and personal video creators. Learn more about Zhiyun Tech at www.zhiyun-tech.com or check us out on Facebook: Zhiyun Thailand or follow us on Instagram: @zhiyunthailand


© Business Wire 2019
