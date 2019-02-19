Zhiyun Weebill LAB Won an iF DESIGN AWARD 2019

Zhiyun was a winner of this year’s iF DESIGN AWARD, a world-renowned design prize. Each year, the world’s oldest independent design organization, Hannover-based iF International Forum Design GmbH, organizes the iF DESIGN AWARD.

Weebill LAB won over the 67-member jury, made up of independent experts from all over the world, with its versatile structure and innovative features. The competition was intense: over 6,400 entries were submitted from 50 countries in hopes of receiving the seal of quality.

Weebill LAB is a 3-axis stabilizer for mirrorless cameras featuring portability and an ergonomic design. For the first time in the industry, a versatile and ergonomic tripod is introduced in the stabilizer, which allows users to either hold it upright, or enter a handy underslung position by mounting the tripod as a handgrip, perfect for low-angle shooting. Another innovation is the wireless image transmission which supports real-time monitoring, framing and parameter control over the camera. Most digital devices can be readily used as a monitor and remote controller. Besides traditional gimbal modes, Weebill LAB introduces Vortex Mode, which allows a 360-degree barrel roll on pan axis, while the other axes follow with the gimbal movement, adding an extra dimension to the effect. To preserve peak moments, Weebill LAB is equipped with a double quick release plate in Manfrotto and Arca-Swiss standards and the crafted latch, lending itself to easy and fast setup.

About Zhiyun

Zhiyun Tech is a pioneer and a world leader in gimbals and stabilizers for both professional filmmakers and personal video creators. Zhiyun’s innovative solutions and dedication to delivering products that go beyond customers’ expectations strengthen the belief that everyone can be an excellent filmmaker with the right gimbal to equip with their shooting device. Learn more about Zhiyun Tech at www.zhiyun-tech.com or check us out on Facebook: @ZhiyunGlobal or follow us on Instagram: @Zhiyun_Tech

