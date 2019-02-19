Zhiyun Weebill LAB Won an iF DESIGN AWARD 2019

Zhiyun was a winner of this year’s iF DESIGN AWARD, a world-renowned
design prize. Each year, the world’s oldest independent design
organization, Hannover-based iF International Forum Design GmbH,
organizes the iF DESIGN AWARD.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190218005447/en/
Zhiyun Weebill LAB recognized with iF Design Award 2019 (Photo: Business Wire)
Weebill LAB won over the 67-member jury, made up of independent experts
from all over the world, with its versatile structure and innovative
features. The competition was intense: over 6,400 entries were submitted
from 50 countries in hopes of receiving the seal of quality.
Weebill LAB is a 3-axis stabilizer for mirrorless cameras featuring
portability and an ergonomic design. For the first time in the industry,
a versatile and ergonomic tripod is introduced in the stabilizer, which
allows users to either hold it upright, or enter a handy underslung
position by mounting the tripod as a handgrip, perfect for low-angle
shooting. Another innovation is the wireless image transmission which
supports real-time monitoring, framing and parameter control over the
camera. Most digital devices can be readily used as a monitor and remote
controller. Besides traditional gimbal modes, Weebill LAB introduces
Vortex Mode, which allows a 360-degree barrel roll on pan axis, while
the other axes follow with the gimbal movement, adding an extra
dimension to the effect. To preserve peak moments, Weebill LAB is
equipped with a double quick release plate in Manfrotto and Arca-Swiss
standards and the crafted latch, lending itself to easy and fast setup.
More information about Weebill
LAB can be found in the “Design Excellence” section of the iF
WORLD DESIGN GUIDE.
About Zhiyun
Zhiyun Tech is a pioneer and a world leader in gimbals and stabilizers
for both professional filmmakers and personal video creators. Zhiyun’s
innovative solutions and dedication to delivering products that go
beyond customers’ expectations strengthen the belief that everyone can
be an excellent filmmaker with the right gimbal to equip with their
shooting device. Learn more about Zhiyun Tech at www.zhiyun-tech.com or
check us out on Facebook: @ZhiyunGlobal or
follow us on Instagram: @Zhiyun_Tech
