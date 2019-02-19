Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Zhiyun Weebill LAB Won an iF DESIGN AWARD 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/19/2019 | 01:21am EST

Zhiyun was a winner of this year’s iF DESIGN AWARD, a world-renowned design prize. Each year, the world’s oldest independent design organization, Hannover-based iF International Forum Design GmbH, organizes the iF DESIGN AWARD.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190218005447/en/

Zhiyun Weebill LAB recognized with iF Design Award 2019 (Photo: Business Wire)

Zhiyun Weebill LAB recognized with iF Design Award 2019 (Photo: Business Wire)

Weebill LAB won over the 67-member jury, made up of independent experts from all over the world, with its versatile structure and innovative features. The competition was intense: over 6,400 entries were submitted from 50 countries in hopes of receiving the seal of quality.

Weebill LAB is a 3-axis stabilizer for mirrorless cameras featuring portability and an ergonomic design. For the first time in the industry, a versatile and ergonomic tripod is introduced in the stabilizer, which allows users to either hold it upright, or enter a handy underslung position by mounting the tripod as a handgrip, perfect for low-angle shooting. Another innovation is the wireless image transmission which supports real-time monitoring, framing and parameter control over the camera. Most digital devices can be readily used as a monitor and remote controller. Besides traditional gimbal modes, Weebill LAB introduces Vortex Mode, which allows a 360-degree barrel roll on pan axis, while the other axes follow with the gimbal movement, adding an extra dimension to the effect. To preserve peak moments, Weebill LAB is equipped with a double quick release plate in Manfrotto and Arca-Swiss standards and the crafted latch, lending itself to easy and fast setup.

More information about Weebill LAB can be found in the “Design Excellence” section of the iF WORLD DESIGN GUIDE.

About Zhiyun

Zhiyun Tech is a pioneer and a world leader in gimbals and stabilizers for both professional filmmakers and personal video creators. Zhiyun’s innovative solutions and dedication to delivering products that go beyond customers’ expectations strengthen the belief that everyone can be an excellent filmmaker with the right gimbal to equip with their shooting device. Learn more about Zhiyun Tech at www.zhiyun-tech.com or check us out on Facebook: @ZhiyunGlobal or follow us on Instagram: @Zhiyun_Tech


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:51aATLANTIS RESOURCES : SIMEC Atlantis awards contract for MeyGen connection system
AQ
01:51aANGLO AFRICAN AGRICULTURE : Revenue Drops On Key Spice Line Orders
AQ
01:51aGOLDCORP : and Orica looking at further WebGen applications at Musselwhite
AQ
01:51aWOOLWORTHS : move to axe $1-a-litre milk a game changer for struggling dairy industry
AQ
01:51aPlanning For Rainy Season Through Agric Insurance
AQ
01:51aRCR TOMLINSON : AvidSys saves 150 jobs with purchase of RCR businesses
AQ
01:51aEQUINOR ASA : Ex dividend
GL
01:48aBHP BILLITON S AFRICA : economic and commodity outlook
PU
01:48aDANONE : 2018 Net Profit and Sales Fell; Targets 2019 Growth
DJ
01:48aAngloGold Ashanti Approves Quebradona Project to Feasibility Study
DJ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : Honda to shut UK car plant in 2022 with the loss of 3,500 jobs
2SOUTHWEST AIRLINES : U.S. FAA INVESTIGATES SOUTHWEST OVER BAGGAGE WEIGHT DISCREPANCIES: WSJ
3ZTE CORPORATION : Britain does not support total Huawei network ban - sources
4HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : profit disappoints as China, Britain weakness poses challenge
5WIRECARD : WIRECARD : German regulator bans shorting of Wirecard as police probe reporter

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.