Zhoda Investments publ : Communiqué from the Annual General Meeting in Zhoda Investments

06/29/2020
29
Jun2020
Communiqué from the Annual General Meeting in Zhoda Investments

The shareholders of Zhoda Investments AB passed the following main resolutions at the Annual General Meeting.

- Approval of the annual report
- Resolution that no dividend is paid for the financial year
- Discharge from liability for the board members and the CEO
- Re-election of the board members Björn Bringes, Peter Geijerman, Zenon Potoczny och Katre Saard and that Björn Bringes is re-appointed as Chairman of the Board
- Re-election of the authorized auditing firm WeAudit Sweden AB with responsible auditor Mikael Köver
- Resolution that board fees be paid to the chairman in the amount of SEK 100,000 (unchanged compared to previous year) and SEK 50,000 (unchanged compared to previous year) to each of the other directors with the exception of Zenon Potoczny who is employed in the group. Fees will thus total SEK 200,000. Resolution that the auditors are paid in accordance with approved invoices
- Authorization for the board of directors to resolve on issue of new shares with preferential rights for shareholders in accordance with the proposal in the notice

The minutes will be made available on the company's website www.zhodainvestments.com.

For more information, please contact:
Robert Karlsson, CEO Zhoda Investments AB
+46 709 565 141, robert.karlsson@zhodainvestments.com
www.zhodainvestments.com

About Zhoda Investments
Zhoda Investments invests in selected unlisted European ventures and drives growth and profitability through active ownership and an entrepreneurial approach. Zhoda owns Testament Winery, an organic winery in Dalmatia with a 47-hectare state of the art vineyard mainly producing red wine from the local Babic grape. Zhoda is also the owner of Black Island Winery, a winery on the Dalmatian island of Korcula that produces white premium wines from the indigenous Posip grape under the brand Merga Victa. The group also holds a 45 per cent interest in the Lelyaki oil field in Ukraine with 2P proven and probable oil reserves of 8 million barrels net to the company. Zhoda Investments is actively pursuing new investments. For more information, visit www.zhodainvestments.com.

This is an English translation of the Swedish original. In case of discrepancies, the Swedish original shall prevail.

