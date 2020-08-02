Zhong Ao Home : DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Zhong Ao Home Group Limited

中 奧 到 家 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1538)

DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION

The Board is pleased to announce that on 1 August 2020, Guangdong Zhong Ao and CNHTC entered into the Agreement, pursuant to which Guangdong Zhong Ao agreed to purchase and CNHTC agreed to sell the Sale Interest for a total consideration of RMB39,666,200.

As the applicable percentage ratios (as defined under the Listing Rules) in respect of the Acquisition is more than 5% but less than 25%, the Acquisition constitutes a discloseable transaction on the part of the Company under the Listing Rules and is subject to the reporting and announcement requirements under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.

BACKGROUND

On 30 June 2020, CNHTC made an open tender at the Shandong Property Rights Exchange Center in the PRC to invite purchaser(s) to acquire the entire equity interest in the Target Company at a consideration of not less than RMB39,666,200, which was determined with reference to the valuation made by 山東中新資產評估有限公司 (Shangdong Zhongxin Assets Appraisal Company Limited*) that the net asset value of the Target Company was RMB39,666,200 as at 31 December 2019. Shandong Property Rights Exchange Center in the PRC was responsible for the preparatory works for the tender, including but not limited to inviting potential bidders to participate in the tender and examining the qualification of the potential bidders.

On 27 July 2020, Guangdong Zhong Ao submitted a tender at the bid price of RMB39,666,200 and paid RMB10,000,000 as surety for participation in the tender. On 28 July 2020, Guangdong Zhong Ao was informed by Shandong Property Rights Exchange Center that it was successful in the bidding of the tender.