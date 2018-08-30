|
Zhong Ao Home : UNAUDITED INTERIM RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENTFOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2018
08/30/2018 | 04:52pm CEST
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
ZHONG AO HOME GROUP LIMITEDʕෳՑණྠϞࠢʮ̡
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock code: 1538)
UNAUDITED INTERIM RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2018
HIGHLIGHTS
Six months ended 30 June 20182017
Change
RMB'000RMB'000(Unaudited)(Unaudited)
|
Revenue
|
498,033
|
475,543
|
4.7%
|
Gross profit
|
152,132
|
144,472
|
5.3%
|
Net Profit
|
52,340
|
49,774
|
5.2%
|
Profit attributable to owners of the parent
|
47,118
|
45,548
|
3.4%
|
Gross profit margin (%)
|
30.5%
|
30.4%
|
0.1pp
|
Net profit margin (%)
|
10.5%
|
10.5%
|
Nil
|
Earnings per share attributable to ordinary
|
equity holders of the parent
|
- Basic and diluted (RMB)
|
0.058
|
0.057
|
1.8%
The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Zhong Ao Home Group Limited (the "Company" or "Zhong Ao") is pleased to announce the unaudited financial information of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively the "Group") for the six months ended 30 June 2018, together with the comparative figures for the corresponding period in 2017, as follows:
UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
For the six months ended 30 June 2018
For the six months ended 30 June 2018
2017
|
Notes
|
RMB'000
|
RMB'000
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
REVENUE
|
498,033
|
475,543
|
Cost of sales and services
|
(345,901)
|
(331,071)
|
GROSS PROFIT
|
152,132
|
144,472
|
Other income and gains
|
19,102
|
8,441
|
Selling and marketing expenses
|
(2,512)
|
(3,255)
|
Administrative expenses
|
(76,279)
|
(48,618)
|
Other expenses
|
(22,841)
|
(22,051)
|
Operating profit
|
69,602
|
78,989
|
Share of profits and losses of:
|
Joint ventures
|
2,808
|
2,685
|
An associate
|
162
|
(39)
|
Finance costs
|
3,726
|
(3,723)
|
PROFIT BEFORE TAX
|
4
|
76,298
|
77,912
|
Income tax expenses
|
5
|
(23,958)
|
(28,138)
|
PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD
|
52,340
|
49,774
|
Attributable to:
|
Owners of the parent
|
47,118
|
45,548
|
Non-controlling interests
|
5,222
|
4,226
|
52,340
|
49,774
|
PROFIT AND TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE
|
INCOME, NET OF TAX, FOR THE PERIOD
|
52,340
|
49,774
|
Attributable to:
|
Owners of the parent
|
47,118
|
45,548
|
Non-controlling interests
|
5,222
|
4,226
|
52,340
|
49,774
|
EARNINGS PER SHARE
|
ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY
|
EQUITY HOLDERS OF THE PARENT
|
- Basic and diluted (RMB)
|
7
|
0.058
|
0.057
UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
30 June 2018
|
30 June
|
31 December
|
2018
|
2017
|
Notes
|
RMB'000
|
RMB'000
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Audited)
|
NON-CURRENT ASSETS
|
Property and equipment
|
38,727
|
35,287
|
Investment properties
|
8
|
164,811
|
163,592
|
Prepayments for acquisition of properties
|
9
|
14,837
|
14,738
|
Investments in joint ventures
|
5,553
|
5,020
|
Investment in an associate
|
2,851
|
2,689
|
Goodwill
|
128,196
|
105,560
|
Intangible assets
|
87,725
|
94,836
|
Long-term deposits
|
2,294
|
2,267
|
Financial assets designated as at fair value through
|
profit or loss
|
2,365
|
-
|
Deferred tax assets
|
36,966
|
24,530
|
Total non-current assets
|
484,325
|
448,519
|
CURRENT ASSETS
|
Inventories
|
1,194
|
824
|
Trade and bills receivables
|
10
|
280,009
|
190,932
|
Prepayments, deposits and other receivables
|
130,044
|
112,290
|
Financial assets designated as at fair value
|
through profit or loss
|
32,000
|
-
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
315,155
|
483,806
|
Total current assets
|
758,402
|
787,852
UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (Continued)
30 June 2018
|
30 June
|
31 December
|
2018
|
2017
|
Notes
|
RMB'000
|
RMB'000
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Audited)
|
CURRENT LIABILITIES
|
Trade payables
|
11
|
37,117
|
44,965
|
Contract liabilities
|
103,196
|
-
|
Other payables and accruals
|
12
|
323,706
|
385,962
|
Interest-bearing bank borrowings
|
13
|
39,657
|
42,276
|
Tax payables
|
86,892
|
88,439
|
Total current liabilities
|
590,568
|
561,642
|
NET CURRENT ASSETS
|
167,834
|
226,210
|
TOTAL ASSETS LESS CURRENT LIABILITIES
|
652,159
|
674,729
|
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
24,030
|
26,059
|
Interest-bearing bank borrowings
|
13
|
60,020
|
58,693
|
Other long-term payable
|
14
|
17,140
|
43,284
|
Total non-current liabilities
|
101,190
|
128,036
|
NET ASSETS
|
550,969
|
546,693
|
EQUITY ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS OF
|
THE PARENT
|
Share capital
|
6,689
|
6,619
|
Reserves
|
506,530
|
485,760
|
513,219
|
492,379
|
Non-controlling interests
|
37,750
|
54,314
|
TOTAL EQUITY
|
550,969
|
546,693
NOTES TO UNAUDITED INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION30 June 2018
1.
BASIS OF PREPARATION
The unaudited interim financial information for the six months ended 30 June 2018 (the "Interim Financial Information") has been prepared in accordance with HKAS 34Interim Financial Reporting.
The Interim Financial Information does not include all the information and disclosures required in the annual financial statements, and should be read in conjunction with the Group's annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2017.
Basis of consolidation
When the Company has, directly or indirectly, less than a majority of the voting or similar rights of an investee, the Group considers all relevant facts and circumstances in assessing whether it has power over an investee, including:
-
(a) the contractual arrangement with the other vote holders of the investee;
-
(b) rights arising from other contractual arrangements; and
-
(c) the Group's voting rights and potential voting rights.
The financial information of the subsidiaries is prepared for the same reporting period as the Company, using consistent accounting policies. The results of subsidiaries are consolidated from the date on which the Group obtains control, and continue to be consolidated until the date that such control ceases.
Profit or loss and each component of other comprehensive income are attributed to the owners of the parent of the Group and to the non-controlling interests, even if this results in the non-controlling interests having a deficit balance. All intra-group assets and liabilities, equity, income, expenses and cash flows relating to transactions between members of the Group are eliminated in full on consolidation.
The Group reassesses whether or not it controls an investee if facts and circumstances indicate that there are changes to one or more of three elements of control described in the accounting policy for subsidiaries in the Group's audited financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2017. A change in the ownership interests of a subsidiary, without a loss of control, is accounted for as an equity transaction.
If the Group loses control over a subsidiary, it derecognises (i) the assets (including goodwill) and liabilities of the subsidiary, (ii) the carrying amount of any non-controlling interests and (iii) the cumulative translation differences recorded in equity; and recognises (i) the fair value of the consideration received, (ii) the fair value of any investment retained and (iii) any resulting surplus or deficit in profit or loss. The Group's share of components previously recognised in other comprehensive income is reclassified to profit or loss or retained profits, as appropriate, on the same basis as would be required if the Group had directly disposed of the related assets or liabilities.
Disclaimer
Zhong Ao Home Group Ltd. published this content on 30 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2018 14:51:08 UTC
|
|