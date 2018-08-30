Log in
Zhong Ao Home : UNAUDITED INTERIM RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENTFOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2018

08/30/2018 | 04:52pm CEST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ZHONG AO HOME GROUP LIMITEDʕෳՑ࢕ණྠϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1538)

UNAUDITED INTERIM RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2018

HIGHLIGHTS

Six months ended 30 June 20182017

Change

RMB'000RMB'000(Unaudited)(Unaudited)

Revenue

498,033

475,543

4.7%

Gross profit

152,132

144,472

5.3%

Net Profit

52,340

49,774

5.2%

Profit attributable to owners of the parent

47,118

45,548

3.4%

Gross profit margin (%)

30.5%

30.4%

0.1pp

Net profit margin (%)

10.5%

10.5%

Nil

Earnings per share attributable to ordinary

equity holders of the parent

- Basic and diluted (RMB)

0.058

0.057

1.8%

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Zhong Ao Home Group Limited (the "Company" or "Zhong Ao") is pleased to announce the unaudited financial information of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively the "Group") for the six months ended 30 June 2018, together with the comparative figures for the corresponding period in 2017, as follows:

UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

For the six months ended 30 June 2018

For the six months ended 30 June 2018

2017

Notes

RMB'000

RMB'000

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

REVENUE

498,033

475,543

Cost of sales and services

(345,901)

(331,071)

GROSS PROFIT

152,132

144,472

Other income and gains

19,102

8,441

Selling and marketing expenses

(2,512)

(3,255)

Administrative expenses

(76,279)

(48,618)

Other expenses

(22,841)

(22,051)

Operating profit

69,602

78,989

Share of profits and losses of:

Joint ventures

2,808

2,685

An associate

162

(39)

Finance costs

3,726

(3,723)

PROFIT BEFORE TAX

4

76,298

77,912

Income tax expenses

5

(23,958)

(28,138)

PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD

52,340

49,774

Attributable to:

Owners of the parent

47,118

45,548

Non-controlling interests

5,222

4,226

52,340

49,774

PROFIT AND TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE

INCOME, NET OF TAX, FOR THE PERIOD

52,340

49,774

Attributable to:

Owners of the parent

47,118

45,548

Non-controlling interests

5,222

4,226

52,340

49,774

EARNINGS PER SHARE

ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY

EQUITY HOLDERS OF THE PARENT

- Basic and diluted (RMB)

7

0.058

0.057

UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

30 June 2018

30 June

31 December

2018

2017

Notes

RMB'000

RMB'000

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

NON-CURRENT ASSETS

Property and equipment

38,727

35,287

Investment properties

8

164,811

163,592

Prepayments for acquisition of properties

9

14,837

14,738

Investments in joint ventures

5,553

5,020

Investment in an associate

2,851

2,689

Goodwill

128,196

105,560

Intangible assets

87,725

94,836

Long-term deposits

2,294

2,267

Financial assets designated as at fair value through

profit or loss

2,365

-

Deferred tax assets

36,966

24,530

Total non-current assets

484,325

448,519

CURRENT ASSETS

Inventories

1,194

824

Trade and bills receivables

10

280,009

190,932

Prepayments, deposits and other receivables

130,044

112,290

Financial assets designated as at fair value

through profit or loss

32,000

-

Cash and cash equivalents

315,155

483,806

Total current assets

758,402

787,852

UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (Continued)

30 June 2018

30 June

31 December

2018

2017

Notes

RMB'000

RMB'000

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

CURRENT LIABILITIES

Trade payables

11

37,117

44,965

Contract liabilities

103,196

-

Other payables and accruals

12

323,706

385,962

Interest-bearing bank borrowings

13

39,657

42,276

Tax payables

86,892

88,439

Total current liabilities

590,568

561,642

NET CURRENT ASSETS

167,834

226,210

TOTAL ASSETS LESS CURRENT LIABILITIES

652,159

674,729

NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

Deferred tax liabilities

24,030

26,059

Interest-bearing bank borrowings

13

60,020

58,693

Other long-term payable

14

17,140

43,284

Total non-current liabilities

101,190

128,036

NET ASSETS

550,969

546,693

EQUITY ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS OF

THE PARENT

Share capital

6,689

6,619

Reserves

506,530

485,760

513,219

492,379

Non-controlling interests

37,750

54,314

TOTAL EQUITY

550,969

546,693

NOTES TO UNAUDITED INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION30 June 2018

1.

BASIS OF PREPARATION

The unaudited interim financial information for the six months ended 30 June 2018 (the "Interim Financial Information") has been prepared in accordance with HKAS 34Interim Financial Reporting.

The Interim Financial Information does not include all the information and disclosures required in the annual financial statements, and should be read in conjunction with the Group's annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2017.

Basis of consolidation

When the Company has, directly or indirectly, less than a majority of the voting or similar rights of an investee, the Group considers all relevant facts and circumstances in assessing whether it has power over an investee, including:

  • (a) the contractual arrangement with the other vote holders of the investee;

  • (b) rights arising from other contractual arrangements; and

  • (c) the Group's voting rights and potential voting rights.

The financial information of the subsidiaries is prepared for the same reporting period as the Company, using consistent accounting policies. The results of subsidiaries are consolidated from the date on which the Group obtains control, and continue to be consolidated until the date that such control ceases.

Profit or loss and each component of other comprehensive income are attributed to the owners of the parent of the Group and to the non-controlling interests, even if this results in the non-controlling interests having a deficit balance. All intra-group assets and liabilities, equity, income, expenses and cash flows relating to transactions between members of the Group are eliminated in full on consolidation.

The Group reassesses whether or not it controls an investee if facts and circumstances indicate that there are changes to one or more of three elements of control described in the accounting policy for subsidiaries in the Group's audited financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2017. A change in the ownership interests of a subsidiary, without a loss of control, is accounted for as an equity transaction.

If the Group loses control over a subsidiary, it derecognises (i) the assets (including goodwill) and liabilities of the subsidiary, (ii) the carrying amount of any non-controlling interests and (iii) the cumulative translation differences recorded in equity; and recognises (i) the fair value of the consideration received, (ii) the fair value of any investment retained and (iii) any resulting surplus or deficit in profit or loss. The Group's share of components previously recognised in other comprehensive income is reclassified to profit or loss or retained profits, as appropriate, on the same basis as would be required if the Group had directly disposed of the related assets or liabilities.

Disclaimer

Zhong Ao Home Group Ltd. published this content on 30 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2018 14:51:08 UTC
