Zhong Ao Home : UNAUDITED INTERIM RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENTFOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2018

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ZHONG AO HOME GROUP LIMITEDʕෳՑ࢕ණྠϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1538)

UNAUDITED INTERIM RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2018

HIGHLIGHTS

Six months ended 30 June 20182017

Change

RMB'000RMB'000(Unaudited)(Unaudited)

Revenue 498,033 475,543 4.7% Gross profit 152,132 144,472 5.3% Net Profit 52,340 49,774 5.2% Profit attributable to owners of the parent 47,118 45,548 3.4% Gross profit margin (%) 30.5% 30.4% 0.1pp Net profit margin (%) 10.5% 10.5% Nil Earnings per share attributable to ordinary equity holders of the parent - Basic and diluted (RMB) 0.058 0.057 1.8%

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Zhong Ao Home Group Limited (the "Company" or "Zhong Ao") is pleased to announce the unaudited financial information of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively the "Group") for the six months ended 30 June 2018, together with the comparative figures for the corresponding period in 2017, as follows:

UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

For the six months ended 30 June 2018

For the six months ended 30 June 2018

2017

Notes RMB'000 RMB'000 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) REVENUE 498,033 475,543 Cost of sales and services (345,901) (331,071) GROSS PROFIT 152,132 144,472 Other income and gains 19,102 8,441 Selling and marketing expenses (2,512) (3,255) Administrative expenses (76,279) (48,618) Other expenses (22,841) (22,051) Operating profit 69,602 78,989 Share of profits and losses of: Joint ventures 2,808 2,685 An associate 162 (39) Finance costs 3,726 (3,723) PROFIT BEFORE TAX 4 76,298 77,912 Income tax expenses 5 (23,958) (28,138) PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD 52,340 49,774 Attributable to: Owners of the parent 47,118 45,548 Non-controlling interests 5,222 4,226 52,340 49,774 PROFIT AND TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME, NET OF TAX, FOR THE PERIOD 52,340 49,774 Attributable to: Owners of the parent 47,118 45,548 Non-controlling interests 5,222 4,226 52,340 49,774 EARNINGS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY EQUITY HOLDERS OF THE PARENT - Basic and diluted (RMB) 7 0.058 0.057

UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

30 June 2018

30 June 31 December 2018 2017 Notes RMB'000 RMB'000 (Unaudited) (Audited) NON-CURRENT ASSETS Property and equipment 38,727 35,287 Investment properties 8 164,811 163,592 Prepayments for acquisition of properties 9 14,837 14,738 Investments in joint ventures 5,553 5,020 Investment in an associate 2,851 2,689 Goodwill 128,196 105,560 Intangible assets 87,725 94,836 Long-term deposits 2,294 2,267 Financial assets designated as at fair value through profit or loss 2,365 - Deferred tax assets 36,966 24,530 Total non-current assets 484,325 448,519 CURRENT ASSETS Inventories 1,194 824 Trade and bills receivables 10 280,009 190,932 Prepayments, deposits and other receivables 130,044 112,290 Financial assets designated as at fair value through profit or loss 32,000 - Cash and cash equivalents 315,155 483,806 Total current assets 758,402 787,852

UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (Continued)

30 June 2018

30 June 31 December 2018 2017 Notes RMB'000 RMB'000 (Unaudited) (Audited) CURRENT LIABILITIES Trade payables 11 37,117 44,965 Contract liabilities 103,196 - Other payables and accruals 12 323,706 385,962 Interest-bearing bank borrowings 13 39,657 42,276 Tax payables 86,892 88,439 Total current liabilities 590,568 561,642 NET CURRENT ASSETS 167,834 226,210 TOTAL ASSETS LESS CURRENT LIABILITIES 652,159 674,729 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES Deferred tax liabilities 24,030 26,059 Interest-bearing bank borrowings 13 60,020 58,693 Other long-term payable 14 17,140 43,284 Total non-current liabilities 101,190 128,036 NET ASSETS 550,969 546,693 EQUITY ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS OF THE PARENT Share capital 6,689 6,619 Reserves 506,530 485,760 513,219 492,379 Non-controlling interests 37,750 54,314 TOTAL EQUITY 550,969 546,693

NOTES TO UNAUDITED INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION30 June 2018

1.

BASIS OF PREPARATION

The unaudited interim financial information for the six months ended 30 June 2018 (the "Interim Financial Information") has been prepared in accordance with HKAS 34Interim Financial Reporting.

The Interim Financial Information does not include all the information and disclosures required in the annual financial statements, and should be read in conjunction with the Group's annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2017.

Basis of consolidation

When the Company has, directly or indirectly, less than a majority of the voting or similar rights of an investee, the Group considers all relevant facts and circumstances in assessing whether it has power over an investee, including:

(a) the contractual arrangement with the other vote holders of the investee;

(b) rights arising from other contractual arrangements; and

(c) the Group's voting rights and potential voting rights.

The financial information of the subsidiaries is prepared for the same reporting period as the Company, using consistent accounting policies. The results of subsidiaries are consolidated from the date on which the Group obtains control, and continue to be consolidated until the date that such control ceases.

Profit or loss and each component of other comprehensive income are attributed to the owners of the parent of the Group and to the non-controlling interests, even if this results in the non-controlling interests having a deficit balance. All intra-group assets and liabilities, equity, income, expenses and cash flows relating to transactions between members of the Group are eliminated in full on consolidation.

The Group reassesses whether or not it controls an investee if facts and circumstances indicate that there are changes to one or more of three elements of control described in the accounting policy for subsidiaries in the Group's audited financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2017. A change in the ownership interests of a subsidiary, without a loss of control, is accounted for as an equity transaction.

If the Group loses control over a subsidiary, it derecognises (i) the assets (including goodwill) and liabilities of the subsidiary, (ii) the carrying amount of any non-controlling interests and (iii) the cumulative translation differences recorded in equity; and recognises (i) the fair value of the consideration received, (ii) the fair value of any investment retained and (iii) any resulting surplus or deficit in profit or loss. The Group's share of components previously recognised in other comprehensive income is reclassified to profit or loss or retained profits, as appropriate, on the same basis as would be required if the Group had directly disposed of the related assets or liabilities.