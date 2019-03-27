|
Zhong Hua International : NOTICE OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING (in PDF)
03/27/2019
(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1064)
NOTICE OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that an annual general meeting of Zhong Hua International Holdings Limited (the "Company") will be held at the Macau Jockey Club, 3/F, China Merchants Tower, Shun Tak Centre, 168-200 Connaught Road Central, Central, Hong Kong at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, 18 June 2019, for the following purposes:
ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS
1.To receive and consider the audited financial statements and reports of the directors and auditor of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2018.
2.To authorise the board of directors of the Company to fix the remuneration of the directors of the Company.
3.To re-appoint auditor for the ensuing year and to authorise the board of directors of the Company to fix their remuneration.
4.To re-elect Mr. Wong Kui Fai as a director of the Company.
5.To re-elect Ms. Wong Miu Ting, Ivy as a director of the Company.
6.As special business, to consider and, if thought fit, pass, with or without minor amendments, the following resolution as ordinary resolution of the Company:
"THAT:
(A)subject to paragraph (C) of this resolution below, the exercise by the directors of the Company (the "Directors") during the Relevant Period (as hereinafter defined) of all the powers of the Company to allot, issue and deal with additional shares in the capital of the Company and to make or grant offers, agreements and options (including warrants, bonds and debentures convertible into shares of the Company) which might require the exercise of such powers be and is hereby generally and unconditionally approved;
(B)the Directors be and are hereby authorised during the Relevant Period to make or grant offers, agreements and options (including warrants, bonds and debentures convertible into shares of the Company) which might require the exercise of such powers during or after the end of the Relevant Period;
(C)the aggregate nominal amount of share capital allotted or agreed conditionally or unconditionally to be allotted (whether pursuant to an option or otherwise) by the Directors pursuant to the approval in paragraphs (A) and (B) of this resolution above, otherwise than pursuant to a Rights Issue (as hereinafter defined) or pursuant to the exercise of any options granted under the share option scheme adopted by the Company or an issue of shares upon the exercise of subscription rights attached to the warrants which might be issued by the Company or an issue of shares in lieu of the whole or part of a dividend on shares or any scrip dividend scheme or similar arrangement in accordance with the Bye-Laws of the Company, shall not exceed 20% of the aggregate nominal amount of the share capital of the Company in issue as at the date of passing this resolution; and
(D)for the purposes of this resolution:
"Relevant Period" means the period from the time of the passing of this resolution until whichever is the earliest of:
(i)the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company; or
(ii)the expiration of the period within which the next annual general meeting of the Company is required by the Memorandum and Bye-Laws of the Company or any applicable law of Bermuda to be held; or
(iii)the revocation or variation of the authority given under this resolution by an ordinary resolution of the shareholders of the Company in general meeting.
"Rights Issue" means an offer of shares open for a period fixed by the Directors to holders of shares on the register of members on a fixed record date in proportion to their then holdings of such shares (subject to such exclusions or other arrangements as the Directors may deem necessary or expedient in relation to fractional entitlements or having regard to any restrictions or obligations under the laws of any relevant jurisdiction, or the requirements of any recognised regulatory body or any stock exchange)."
7.As special business, to consider and, if thought fit, pass, with or without minor amendments, the following resolution as ordinary resolution of the Company:
"THAT:
(A)subject to paragraph (C) of this resolution below, the exercise by the Directors during the Relevant Period (as hereinafter defined) of all powers of the Company to repurchase issued shares in the capital of the Company on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Ltd. (the "Stock Exchange") or any other stock exchange on which the shares of the Company may be listed and recognised by The Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong and the Stock Exchange for this purpose, and that the exercise by the Directors of all powers of the Company to repurchase such shares are subject to and in accordance with all applicable laws and the requirements of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange, be and is hereby, generally and unconditionally approved;
(B)the approval in paragraph (A) of this resolution above shall be in addition to any other authorisation given to the Directors and shall authorise the Directors on behalf of the Company during the Relevant Period to procure the Company to repurchase its shares at a price determined by the Directors;
(C)the aggregate nominal amount of share capital of the Company repurchased or agreed conditionally or unconditionally to be repurchased by the Company pursuant to the approval in paragraph (A) of this resolution above during the Relevant Period shall not exceed 10% of the aggregate nominal amount of the share capital of the Company in issue as at the date of passing this resolution; and
(D)for the purposes of this resolution:
"Relevant Period" means the period from the time of the passing of this resolution until whichever is the earliest of:
(i)the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company; or
(ii)the expiration of the period within which the next annual general meeting of the Company is required by the Memorandum and Bye-Laws of the Company or any applicable law of Bermuda to be held; or
(iii)the revocation or variation of the authority given under this resolution by an ordinary resolution of the shareholders of the Company in general meeting."
8.As special business, to consider and, if thought fit, pass, with or without minor amendments, the following resolution which will be proposed as ordinary resolution of the Company:
"THAT conditional upon the passing of ordinary resolution nos. 6 and 7 in the notice convening the annual general meeting of the Company, the aggregate nominal amount of the share capital of the Company which are repurchased by the Company pursuant to and in accordance with the said ordinary resolution no. 7 shall be added to the aggregate nominal amount of the share capital of the Company that may be allotted or agreed conditionally or unconditionally to be allotted by the directors of the Company pursuant to and in accordance with the said ordinary resolution no. 6."
By Order of the Board
Tsang Tsz Hung
Company Secretary
Hong Kong, 27 March 2019
Executive Director
Ho Kam Hung
Non-executive Director
Young Kwok Sui
Independent Non-executive Directors
Tam Kong, Lawrence
Wong Miu Ting, Ivy
Wong Kui Fai
Notes:
1.A form of proxy for the meeting is enclosed.
2.Any member of the Company entitled to attend and vote at the meeting shall be entitled to appoint another person as his proxy to attend and vote instead of him. A member who is the holder of two or more shares may appoint more than one proxy to represent him and vote on his behalf at a general meeting of the Company or at a class meeting. A proxy need not be a member. In addition, a proxy or proxies representing either a member who is an individual or a member which is a corporation shall be entitled to exercise the same powers on behalf of the member which he or they represent as such member could exercise.
3.The instrument appointing a proxy shall be in writing under the hand of the appointor or of his attorney duly authorised in writing or, if the appointor is a corporation, either under its seal or under the hand of an officer, attorney or other person duly authorised to sign the same. In the case of an instrument of proxy purporting to be signed on behalf of a corporation by an officer thereof it shall be assumed, unless the contrary appears, that such officer was duly authorised to sign such instrument of proxy on behalf of the corporation without further evidence of the fact.
4.The instrument appointing a proxy and the power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed, or a certified copy of such power or authority, shall be delivered to the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Tengis Limited at Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong not less than forty-eight (48) hours before the time appointed for holding the meeting or adjourned meeting at which the person named in the instrument proposes to vote or, in the case of a poll taken subsequently to the date of a meeting or adjourned meeting, not less than twenty-four (24) hours before the time appointed for the taking of the poll and in default the instrument of proxy shall not be treated as valid after the expiration of twelve (12) months from the date named in it as the date of its execution, except at an adjourned meeting or on a poll demanded at a meeting or an adjourned meeting in cases where the meeting was originally held within twelve (12) months from such date.
5.Delivery of an instrument appointing a proxy shall not preclude a member of the Company from attending and voting in person at the meeting convened and in such event, the instrument appointing a proxy shall be deemed to be revoked.
6.The instrument of proxy shall be deemed to confer authority to demand or join in demanding a poll and to vote on any amendment of a resolution put to the meeting for which it is given as the proxy thinks fit. The instrument of proxy shall, unless the contrary is stated therein, be valid as well for any adjournment of the meeting as for the meeting to which it relates.
7.The register of members of the Company will be closed from Thursday, 13 June 2019 to Tuesday, 18 June 2019, both days inclusive, during which period no transfer of shares of the Company will be registered. In order to be eligible to attend and vote at the above meeting, all transfer forms accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged with the branch share registrar and transfer office of the Company in Hong Kong, Tricor Tengis Limited at Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong for registration no later than 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, 12 June 2019.
