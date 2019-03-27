Zhong Hua International : NOTICE OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING (in PDF)

Notes:

1.A form of proxy for the meeting is enclosed.

2.Any member of the Company entitled to attend and vote at the meeting shall be entitled to appoint another person as his proxy to attend and vote instead of him. A member who is the holder of two or more shares may appoint more than one proxy to represent him and vote on his behalf at a general meeting of the Company or at a class meeting. A proxy need not be a member. In addition, a proxy or proxies representing either a member who is an individual or a member which is a corporation shall be entitled to exercise the same powers on behalf of the member which he or they represent as such member could exercise.

3.The instrument appointing a proxy shall be in writing under the hand of the appointor or of his attorney duly authorised in writing or, if the appointor is a corporation, either under its seal or under the hand of an officer, attorney or other person duly authorised to sign the same. In the case of an instrument of proxy purporting to be signed on behalf of a corporation by an officer thereof it shall be assumed, unless the contrary appears, that such officer was duly authorised to sign such instrument of proxy on behalf of the corporation without further evidence of the fact.

4.The instrument appointing a proxy and the power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed, or a certified copy of such power or authority, shall be delivered to the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Tengis Limited at Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong not less than forty-eight (48) hours before the time appointed for holding the meeting or adjourned meeting at which the person named in the instrument proposes to vote or, in the case of a poll taken subsequently to the date of a meeting or adjourned meeting, not less than twenty-four (24) hours before the time appointed for the taking of the poll and in default the instrument of proxy shall not be treated as valid after the expiration of twelve (12) months from the date named in it as the date of its execution, except at an adjourned meeting or on a poll demanded at a meeting or an adjourned meeting in cases where the meeting was originally held within twelve (12) months from such date.

5.Delivery of an instrument appointing a proxy shall not preclude a member of the Company from attending and voting in person at the meeting convened and in such event, the instrument appointing a proxy shall be deemed to be revoked.

6.The instrument of proxy shall be deemed to confer authority to demand or join in demanding a poll and to vote on any amendment of a resolution put to the meeting for which it is given as the proxy thinks fit. The instrument of proxy shall, unless the contrary is stated therein, be valid as well for any adjournment of the meeting as for the meeting to which it relates.

7.The register of members of the Company will be closed from Thursday, 13 June 2019 to Tuesday, 18 June 2019, both days inclusive, during which period no transfer of shares of the Company will be registered. In order to be eligible to attend and vote at the above meeting, all transfer forms accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged with the branch share registrar and transfer office of the Company in Hong Kong, Tricor Tengis Limited at Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong for registration no later than 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, 12 June 2019.