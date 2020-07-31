Log in
Zhongchang International : SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT - CHANGE OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND AUTHORIZED REPRESENTATIVE

07/31/2020

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ZHONGCHANG INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS GROUP LIMITED

中 昌 國 際 控 股 集 團 有 限 公 司

(incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock code: 859)

SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT

CHANGE OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND

AUTHORIZED REPRESENTATIVE

Reference is made to the announcement (the "Announcement") made by Zhongchang International Holdings Group Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") dated 22 June 2020 in respect of, among others, the removal of Mr. Fan Xuerui ("Mr. Fan") as the CEO and the Authorized Representative of the Company. Capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meaning as defined under the Announcement unless specified otherwise.

The Board would like to provide further background relating to the removal of Mr. Fan as the CEO.

Although there was a potential need to meet significant financial obligations pursuant to certain outstanding banking facilities of the Group and the negative impact on the Group's cash inflow due to the fact that many tenants of the Group in Hong Kong failed to settle their outstanding rentals for the period from February to May 2020 on time and/or in full as a result of the outbreak of COVID-19 in Hong Kong, Mr. Fan has not implemented effective remedial actions to improve the cash flow situation of the Company.

Under Mr. Fan's leadership as the CEO, the financial performance of the Group has deteriorated significantly. For the nine months ended 31 December 2018, the net profits of the Group was approximately HK$17,341,000. However, after Mr. Fan was appointed as an executive Director and the CEO on 12 January 2018 and 30 September 2019 respectively, the Group recorded a net loss of approximately HK$94,787,000 for the year ended 31 December 2019, which the current management of the Company considered to be much worse than the overall industry performance facing similar external environment. In addition, based on information then available to the Board, the Group's business performance showed no signs of improvement under Mr. Fan's leadership in the first half of 2020 and the Group continued to suffer significant loss. However, Mr. Fan failed to implement effective measures to improve the Group's performance. In addition, Mr. Fan has not physically attended and reported duty to the Hong Kong headquarters of the Company since 17 January 2020.

1

Having considered the above factors, the Board considered that Mr. Fan's performance as the CEO has been unsatisfactory and it would not be in the best interest of the Company and its shareholders for Mr. Fan to continue to act as the CEO. Accordingly, the Board resolved to remove Mr. Fan as the CEO.

By order of the Board

Zhongchang International Holdings Group Limited

Ma Yilin

Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 31 July 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Ma Yilin (Chairman), Mr. Chen Zhiwei, Mr. Tang Lunfei and Ms. Huang Limei as executive directors; M r . W a n g X i n a n d D r . H u a n g Q i a n g a s n o n - e x e c u t i v e d i r e c t o r s ; a n d Mr. Liew Fui Kiang, Mr. Wong Sai Tat, Mr. Wong Wai Leung and Mr. Yip Tai Him as independent non-executive directors.

2

