Zhongguancun Science Tech Leasing : DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION FINANCE LEASE TRANSACTION

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

中 關 村 科 技 租 賃 股 份 有 限 公 司

ZHONGGUANCUN SCIENCE-TECH LEASING CO., LTD.

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1601)

DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION

FINANCE LEASE TRANSACTION

FINANCE LEASE AGREEMENT

The Board hereby announces that on July 28, 2020, the Company (as the Lessor) entered into the Finance Lease Agreement with the Lessee, pursuant to which (i) the Lessee would sell its own assets namely, the Leased Assets to the Lessor, at a consideration of RMB45,000,000; and (ii) the Lessor would lease back the Leased Assets to the Lessee for a term of 36 months with a total lease payment of RMB48,915,990, which under the Finance Lease Agreement shall include a finance lease principal of RMB45,000,000 and a finance lease interest income (inclusive of VAT) of RMB3,915,990.

LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS

As the highest applicable percentage ratio under the Finance Lease Agreement is higher than 5% but lower than 25%, therefore, the transaction thereunder constitutes a discloseable transaction of the Company and is subject to the notification and announcement requirements under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.

BACKGROUND

The Board hereby announces that on July 28, 2020, the Company (as the Lessor) entered into the Finance Lease Agreement with the Lessee, pursuant to which (i) the Lessee would sell its own assets namely, the Leased Assets to the Lessor, at a consideration of RMB45,000,000; and (ii) the Lessor would lease back the Leased Assets to the Lessee for a term of 36 months with a total lease payment of RMB48,915,990, which under the Finance Lease Agreement shall include a finance lease principal of RMB45,000,000 and a finance lease interest income (inclusive of VAT) of RMB3,915,990.