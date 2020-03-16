Zhongliang : FACILITY LETTER WITH SPECIFIC PERFORMANCE COVENANTS

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Zhongliang Holdings Group Company Limited

中 梁 控 股 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 2772)

FACILITY LETTER WITH SPECIFIC PERFORMANCE COVENANTS

This announcement is made pursuant to Rule 13.18 of the Listing Rules. On 16 March 2020, the Company as borrower accepted the Facility Letter issued by Hang Seng Bank Limited as lender in respect of a US$20,000,000 term loan facility. The Facility Letter contains, among others, specific performance obligations on Mr. Yang Jian and Ms. Xu Xiaoqun, the Controlling Shareholders.

The board of directors (the ''Board'') of Zhongliang Holdings Group Company Limited (the ''Company'') announces that on 16 March 2020, the Company as borrower accepted a facility letter (the ''Facility Letter'') issued by Hang Seng Bank Limited as lender (the ''Lender'') pursuant to which a US$20,000,000 term loan facility (the ''Facility'') would be made available by the Lender to the Company subject to the terms and conditions of the Facility Letter, with maturity of 12 months after the first drawdown date.

Pursuant to the Facility Letter, the Company is required to procure that: