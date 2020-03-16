Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Zhongliang : FACILITY LETTER WITH SPECIFIC PERFORMANCE COVENANTS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/16/2020 | 05:37am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Zhongliang Holdings Group Company Limited

中 梁 控 股 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 2772)

FACILITY LETTER WITH SPECIFIC PERFORMANCE COVENANTS

This announcement is made pursuant to Rule 13.18 of the Listing Rules. On 16 March 2020, the Company as borrower accepted the Facility Letter issued by Hang Seng Bank Limited as lender in respect of a US$20,000,000 term loan facility. The Facility Letter contains, among others, specific performance obligations on Mr. Yang Jian and Ms. Xu Xiaoqun, the Controlling Shareholders.

This announcement is made pursuant to Rule 13.18 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ''Listing Rules'').

The board of directors (the ''Board'') of Zhongliang Holdings Group Company Limited (the ''Company'') announces that on 16 March 2020, the Company as borrower accepted a facility letter (the ''Facility Letter'') issued by Hang Seng Bank Limited as lender (the ''Lender'') pursuant to which a US$20,000,000 term loan facility (the ''Facility'') would be made available by the Lender to the Company subject to the terms and conditions of the Facility Letter, with maturity of 12 months after the first drawdown date.

Pursuant to the Facility Letter, the Company is required to procure that:

  1. Mr. Yang Jian or his immediate family member(s) shall remain as the chairman of the Board and the executive director of the Company; and
  2. Mr. Yang Jian and Ms. Xu Xiaoqun (the ''Controlling Shareholders'') collectively own at least 60% of the, direct or indirect, beneficial shareholding interest in the issued share capital of, and carrying at least 30% of the voting rights in, the Company, free from any security.

- 1 -

As at the date of this announcement, the Controlling Shareholders together, directly or indirectly, holds approximately 82.94% of the issued share capital of the Company. The Company will comply with the continuing disclosure requirements pursuant to Rule 13.21 of the Listing Rules and the disclosure will be included in the subsequent interim and annual reports of the Company for so long as circumstances giving rise to the above obligations continue to exist.

On behalf of the Board

Zhongliang Holdings Group Company Limited

Yang Jian

Chairman

Hong Kong, 16 March 2020

As at the date of this announcement, Mr. Yang Jian, Mr. Huang Chunlei, Mr. Chen Hongliang, Mr. Li Heli and Mr. Yau Sze Ka (Albert) are the executive Directors, and Mr. Wang Kaiguo, Mr. Wu Xiaobo and Mr. Au Yeung Po Fung are the independent non-executive Directors.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

Zhongliang Holdings Group Co. Ltd. published this content on 16 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2020 09:36:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
05:47aIMAX CHINA : Next Day Disclosure Return (Equity issuer - Changes in issued share capital and/or share buybacks)
PU
05:47aSIMCORP A/S : Share buyback program
PU
05:47aMITON GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES : Blocklisting - Interim Review
PR
05:43aDeltec Bank, Bahamas - Quantum Computing Will have Positive Impacts on Portfolio Optimization, Risk Analysis, Asset Pricing, and Trading Strategies
AQ
05:42aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Termination
PU
05:42aREGAL INTERNATIONAL : Entry Into Joint Development Agreement
PU
05:42aA P MØLLER MÆRSK A/S : Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
PU
05:42aTOP EDUCATION : Commences overall online delivery for new semester
PU
05:42a★ Bank of Korea announces 50bp Base Rate cut and measures to stabilize economic and financial conditions
PU
05:42aNASDAQ : Anmodning om suspension af PFA Invest Europa Value Aktier
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1VALE S.A. : VALE S A : China steel futures climb on demand optimism, but end off highs
2INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : British Airways-owner, easyJet ma..
3UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD : Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield provides market update on the impact of COVID-19
4MALAYAN BANKING BERHAD : MALAYAN BANKING BERHAD : Southeast Asia stocks slump as Fed relief measures fail to c..
5THETA GOLD MINES LTD : Theta Gold Mines Limited Regional Exploration Strategy Highlights Potential Within The..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group