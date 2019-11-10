Zhongliang : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - CREDIT RATING ASSIGNED TO SHANGHAI ZHONGLIANG REAL ESTATE GROUP COMPANY LIMITED

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Zhongliang Holdings Group Company Limited

中 梁 控 股 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 2772)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

CREDIT RATING ASSIGNED TO

SHANGHAI ZHONGLIANG REAL ESTATE GROUP COMPANY LIMITED

Zhongliang Holdings Group Company Limited (the ''Company'') voluntarily announces that, Shanghai Zhongliang Real Estate Group Company Limited*, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, was assigned a ''AA+'' corporate credit rating with a stable outlook by United Credit Ratings Co., Ltd. (聯合信用評級有限公司), an independent rating agency, on 8 November 2019.

On behalf of the Board

Zhongliang Holdings Group Company Limited

Yang Jian

Chairman

Hong Kong, 11 November 2019

As at the date of this announcement, Mr. Yang Jian, Mr. Huang Chunlei, Mr. Xu Liangqiong and Mr. Ling Xinyu are executive Directors; and Mr. Wang Kaiguo, Mr. Wu Xiaobo and Mr. Au Yeung Po Fung are independent non- executive Directors.