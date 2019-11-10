Log in
Zhongliang : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - CREDIT RATING ASSIGNED TO SHANGHAI ZHONGLIANG REAL ESTATE GROUP COMPANY LIMITED

11/10/2019 | 07:15pm EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Zhongliang Holdings Group Company Limited

中 梁 控 股 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 2772)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

CREDIT RATING ASSIGNED TO

SHANGHAI ZHONGLIANG REAL ESTATE GROUP COMPANY LIMITED

Zhongliang Holdings Group Company Limited (the ''Company'') voluntarily announces that, Shanghai Zhongliang Real Estate Group Company Limited*, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, was assigned a ''AA+'' corporate credit rating with a stable outlook by United Credit Ratings Co., Ltd. (聯合信用評級有限公司), an independent rating agency, on 8 November 2019.

This announcement is strictly for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or solicitation of an offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for securities of the Company or an invitation to enter into an agreement to do any such things, nor is it circulated to invite any offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for any securities of the Company. Shareholders and potential investors are also reminded that no reliance should be placed on the information disclosed herein and credit ratings are subject to changes and should always exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company. Any shareholder or potential investor of the Company who is in doubt is advised to seek advice from professional advisers.

On behalf of the Board

Zhongliang Holdings Group Company Limited

Yang Jian

Chairman

Hong Kong, 11 November 2019

As at the date of this announcement, Mr. Yang Jian, Mr. Huang Chunlei, Mr. Xu Liangqiong and Mr. Ling Xinyu are executive Directors; and Mr. Wang Kaiguo, Mr. Wu Xiaobo and Mr. Au Yeung Po Fung are independent non- executive Directors.

* For identification purpose only

Disclaimer

Zhongliang Holdings Group Co. Ltd. published this content on 11 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2019 00:14:03 UTC
