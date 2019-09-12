Zhongyu Gas : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT ACQUISITION OF GAS COMPANIES

Fengyuan Natural Gas has 2 gas stations, 5 pressure regulating stations and 1 gas filling station, its medium pressure pipe network covers a total of 451.3 kilometres. Fengyuan Natural Gas has approximately 49,600 residential users, 132 commercial and public users and 23 industrial users. In 2018, the gas sales volume of Fengyuan Natural Gas reached approximately 17.69 million cubic meters. The next focus in Puyang City is to build a new chemical industry base, the Group is therefore optimistic about the future growth of the gas consumption of industrial users in the region.

REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS OF THE ACQUISITION

The Company and its subsidiaries are principally engaged in (i) the investment, operation and management of city gas pipeline infrastructure, and the distribution of piped gas to residential, industrial and commercial users; and (ii) the operation of compressed natural gas or liquefied natural gas vehicle filling stations in the PRC. As disclosed in the 2018 annual report of the Company, the Group is now focusing on identifying opportunities for mergers and acquisitions, especially high- quality projects that can achieve synergies with current operating projects, in order to further expand the coverage of the business of the Group. Puyang county is located in the northeastern part of Henan Province, it is the heart for the exploration and construction of oil fields. Puyang county focuses on environmental protection, the local government has continuously introduced air pollution prevention and control work plans and provide subsidies to effectively promote the coal-to-gas business and industrial users' development in the area. The aforesaid acquisitions can also exploit new gas resources from Sinopec Group for the Group (Puyang Tianrun Gas and Fengyuan Natural Gas currently are supplied with pipeline gas by Sinopec Group). By 2020, Sinopec Group will build a largest domestic gas storage with a storage capacity of 55.6 billion cubic meters in Puyang county.

In view of the current projects and licences of Puyang Tianrun Gas and Fengyuan Natural Gas in Puyang county, the directors of the Company are of the view that the acquisition of the gas companies disclosed in this announcement can create synergies between the projects currently operated by Puyang Tianrun Gas and Fengyuan Natural Gas and the existing projects of the Group by broadening the customer base and enhance the Group's market share in Henan Province.

In view of the above, the directors of the Company are of the view that the terms of the two equity transfer agreements are fair and reasonable and the acquisition is in the interest of the Company and its shareholders of the Company as a whole.

LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS

None of the applicable percentage ratio(s) as set out in Rule 14.07 of the Listing Rules in respect of the acquisition under each of the equity transfer agreements exceeds 5%, the acquisition under each of the equity transfer agreements therefore do not constitute notifiable transactions of the Company under the Listing Rules.