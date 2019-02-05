Zhor-Tech creates smart shoes that showcase the future of footwear

Nancy, France, Feb. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ﻿Zhor-Tech, pioneer and world leader in smart shoe technology, has now developed applications for sports, climate, and workplace safety and healthcare. Creating the future of footwear by introducing electronics and software into shoes, Zhor-Tech innovates wearable technology with true user benefits.

Digitsole, powered by Zhor-Tech

Zhor-Tech easy-to-use Digitsole insoles fit into any running shoe and empower everyone from professional athletes to weekend warriors to have a deeper understanding of their activities and improve performance. For cycling this includes analyzing balance, pedaling techniques and angles to detect ergo posture to precisely adjust the saddle, shoe shims, handlebars, and avoid injury and risk. For running, Zhor-Tech analyzes stride in 3D, optimizes energy expenditure, and boosts performances by measuring pronation/supination, impact force, and propulsion level. The dedicated app also offers personalized exercises and provides complete details on distance and activity completed.

Warm Series, powered by Zhor-Tech

Zhor-Tech smart heating warm series insoles connect through the dedicated app to a smart phone to maintain a desired temperature of comfort from 86 to 113°F thanks to the built-in thermostat that regulates the temperature in the shoes. Perfect for any outdoor adventure, the Zhor-Tech Warm Series insoles are equally suited for winter activities, like hiking, hunting and skiing, as well as for professional activities that require a time outdoors.

Safety

With sensors directly in the shoe, Zhor-Tech analyses workplace activity and monitors distance, stairs, calories, motion/static ratio, and run/walk ratio to adapt and optimize movement, increase efficiency, and promote safety in the workplace. 3D foot patterns measure pronation and supination, identifying and correcting bad posture to protect employees from health-related risks. Zhor-Tech detects vibration intensity and exposure time related to lower back pain, sciatica, and micro trauma of the spine. The technology uses biochemical analysis of stride and activity to measure fatigue and cushioning measurement alerts workers when protective shoes are no longer efficient. Painful postures such as crouching and kneeling are also monitored and tracked. Analyzing foot stability detects risks of slipping and improves safety in the workplace.

M-Cube, powered by Zhor-Tech

M-Cube, powered by Zhor-Tech, is a non-intrusive, efficient and economical solution that meticulously measures walking patterns, collecting information to identify disease and optimize patient care. M-Cube is a unique technology weighing only 7 grams that can be imbedded in any shoe or insole and able to capture the twelve parameters related to the walking profile, including cadence, speed, impact force, stance, pronation/supination…. Coupled with a dedicated mobile app, M-Cube empowers the patient with the opportunity to visualize personal data while providing doctors with the ability to analyze the results through a dedicated online dashboard. Evolution of disease, or effectiveness of treatment, can then be studied in real time, for patient care which is efficient, effective, and economical.

About Digitsole

Digitsole is the world pioneer in connected footwear, creating the future by introducing electronics and software into shoes. Elected the best European start-up in sports, fitness and biotech at the CES 2017 Awards, Digitsole Powered by Zhor-Tech technology embody innovation and smart technology. Backed by health experts, Digitsole is driven by their desire to enhance both daily life and athletic performance through connected footwear created specifically for the sports, health, safety and luxury sectors.

Dalyce Semko Suanez Open2America Phone: (403) 869-3259 E-Mail: d.suanez@open2america.com