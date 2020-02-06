Zhou Hei Ya International : CHANGE IN SENIOR MANAGEMENT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Zhou Hei Ya International Holdings Company Limited

周黑鴨國際控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1458)

CHANGE IN SENIOR MANAGEMENT

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Zhou Hei Ya International Holdings Company Limited (the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") announces with great sadness that Mr. Cheng Rongran, the chief production officer of the Company, passed away on 4 February 2020 as a result of acute myeloid leukemia.

On behalf of all the staff of the Group, the Board expresses its deepest sorrow for the decease of Mr. Cheng Rongran and conveys their condolences to his family. The Board further expresses its sincere appreciation for the invaluable contribution by Mr. Cheng Rongran to the Group.

The Company has arranged qualified staff to carry out Mr. Cheng Rongran's duty to oversee and coordinate with the respective general managers of Group's production plants and their production activities. The Group's production activities are not expected to be interrupted.

By order of the Board

Zhou Hei Ya International Holdings Company Limited

ZHOU Fuyu

Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 6 February 2020