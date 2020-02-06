Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Zhou Hei Ya International : CHANGE IN SENIOR MANAGEMENT

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/06/2020 | 05:28am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Zhou Hei Ya International Holdings Company Limited

周黑鴨國際控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1458)

CHANGE IN SENIOR MANAGEMENT

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Zhou Hei Ya International Holdings Company Limited (the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") announces with great sadness that Mr. Cheng Rongran, the chief production officer of the Company, passed away on 4 February 2020 as a result of acute myeloid leukemia.

On behalf of all the staff of the Group, the Board expresses its deepest sorrow for the decease of Mr. Cheng Rongran and conveys their condolences to his family. The Board further expresses its sincere appreciation for the invaluable contribution by Mr. Cheng Rongran to the Group.

The Company has arranged qualified staff to carry out Mr. Cheng Rongran's duty to oversee and coordinate with the respective general managers of Group's production plants and their production activities. The Group's production activities are not expected to be interrupted.

By order of the Board

Zhou Hei Ya International Holdings Company Limited

ZHOU Fuyu

Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 6 February 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. ZHOU Fuyu, Mr. ZHANG Yuchen and Mr. WEN Yong; the non-executive Director is Mr. PAN Pan; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. WU Chi Keung, Mr. CHAN Kam Ching and Mr. LU Weidong.

Disclaimer

Zhou Hei Ya International Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 06 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2020 10:27:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
05:43aSIMCORP : Deutsche Bank renews partnership with SimCorp to deliver fund...
PU
05:43aVOESTALPINE : Economic slowdown and non-recurring effects impact voestalpine's earnings for the third quarter of the business year 2019/20; excluding the non-recurring effects puts the operating results in slightly positive territory
PU
05:43aVOESTALPINE : Corporate News regarding report for Q1-Q3 2019/20
PU
05:43aNASDAQ : DLR Kredit A/S Årsrapport 2019
PU
05:43aCNP ASSURANCES : droits de vote au 31 janvier 2020
PU
05:43aSGS : International Recognition of Our Sustainability Performance
PU
05:43aUNIPER POWER PLANT IN GELSENKIRCHEN-SCHOLVEN : Groundbreaking ceremony for new gas and steam plant
PU
05:43aNOKIA OYJ : surprise profit rise fails to salvage 2019 dividend
RE
05:43aEQUINOR : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:42aBABCOCK INTERNATIONAL : France's Thales chosen to equip new British frigates
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ARCELORMITTAL : ArcelorMittal reports fourth quarter 2019 and full year 2019 results
2NOKIA OYJ : Nokia Corporation Financial Report for Q4 and Full Year 2019
3ROYAL MAIL PLC : ROYAL MAIL : shares slump to record low on UK loss warning
4OJI HOLDINGS CORPORATION : OJI : Announcement Regarding the First Product Adoption of Cellulose Nano-Fiber She..
5GILEAD SCIENCES : Drugmakers see long road ahead in coronavirus vaccine race

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group