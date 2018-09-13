Ziften Expands Board of Directors with Appointment of California Investment Executive and Entrepreneur Dave Lin

Investment Executives / Entrepreneurs Patrick O'Reilly and Jonathan Hung Join Ziften As Board Observers

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 12, 2018 / Ziften, a PS Ventures company and leader in endpoint protection plus visibility preventing advanced cyber-attacks on enterprise and government organizations, today announced an expansion to its Board of Directors with California-based venture capitalist and entrepreneur, Dave Lin, joining as a new Board Director. At the same time, investment executives / entrepreneurs Patrick O'Reilly and Jonathan Hung have joined as Ziften Board Observers.

Image: https://www.accesswire.com/users/newswire/images/511875/Patrick_OReilly.png

Patrick O'Reilly

An experienced entrepreneur, investment fund advisor, senior operations executive, and investor in early-stage companies, Lin serves as Chief Executive Officer of Lin Ventures where he represents such prestigious clients and high-profile investments as Ad Hoc Labs, eSalon, PPG, and Slack. Prior to the formation of Lin Ventures, he held operational CEO, senior management, and lead investor positions with nationally and internationally branded companies including Maker Studios, OfferBuys.com, Upfront Ventures (formerly GRP Partners), PriceGrabber, Experian, Montgomery & Co., and UBS. Lin is an alumnus of UCLA and received his MBA from the Wharton School. Patrick O'Reilly, a recognized technology strategist and serial entrepreneur, joins Ziften as a board observer having served in the Office of CTO Cloud Computing for Cisco following seniorlevel technology posts with Wikimedia Foundation, OmniTi, Schematic, Media Revolution, Sony Pictures, and PHP Group. He also served as CEO for Kismatic where his stewardship positioned the start-up for acquisition by Appenda. After the successful sale of his company Orly Atomics, O'Reilly became a senior adviser to Mesosphere and joined the governing board of the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF).

Image: https://www.accesswire.com/users/newswire/images/511875/Dave_Lin.png

Dave Lin

Hung brings to his board observer role an extensive background in operations senior management, finance, business development, multinational business strategy, entrepreneurship, networking, and data analysis. As President of United Overseas Textile Corporation, Hung played a pivotal role in helping establish the global clothing and textile family business as a leader in the design and manufacturing of apparel in partnership with such major retailers as Amazon, Burlington, and Costco. Hung is also the co-founder and served as Chief Operating Officer of Legacy Pioneers, a technology company dedicated to building the next generation of leaders by providing families with its unique educational, training and mentoring platform. Hung holds degrees from the University Of Southern California, London School of Economics, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and the Wharton School. The Ziften investment is led by PS Ventures and Randall Jamail. PS Ventures is a global investment company owned by Phillip Sarofim, with an investment portfolio that encompasses a variety of companies involved in technology, entertainment and consumer products. Randall Jamail is a noted entertainment and technology entrepreneur residing in Texas. Jamail most recently founded Pavemint, an innovative peer-to-peer marketplace connecting people looking for parking with available parking venues.

Image: https://www.accesswire.com/users/newswire/images/511875/Jonathan_Hung.png

Jonathan Hung

''Ziften continues to experience impressive growth in the important enterprise endpoint protection sector,'' said Phillip Sarofim. ''I am pleased to welcome Dave to the Company's board of directors, and Patrick and Jonathan as observers, and look forward to benefitting from their impressive experience in building companies to reach the heights of their potential.''

Image: https://www.accesswire.com/users/newswire/images/511875/Phillip_Sarofim.png

Phillip Sarofim

''As the lead investor in Ziften, PS Ventures has brought tremendous value and has remained a stabilizing force for growth for our company,'' said Mike Hamilton, Chief Executive Officer, Ziften. ''We are excited to have Dave Lin join our Board of Directors as we continue to expand Ziften's business worldwide through our focus on customers and innovation. I also look forward to Patrick's and Jonathan's participation as observers on our board.''

About Ziften:

Ziften has burgeoned into one of the fastest-growing companies involved in the protection of endpoints for businesses of all sizes. Ziften's proprietary cloud-delivered endpoint protection platform prevents attacks on all enterprise endpoints - laptops, desktops, servers, and cloud - with advanced AV, detection and response, plus visibility and hardening. The result is simple, continuous protection to stop attacks based on each client's specific requirements. Learn more at https://ziften.com.

Follow Ziften: Ziften Blog, Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

About PS Ventures:

PS Ventures is a privately-held investment firm with an ownership portfolio that encompasses a variety of companies involved in technology, IT management, food manufacturing, lifestyle consumer products, film and television production, and child development products.

Visit PS Ventures at https://psventures.com.

Ziften Media Contact:

Zonic Group Public Relations

Gregory Cross

gcross@zonicgroup.com

PS Ventures Contact:

Steve Syatt

SSA Public Relations

steve@ssapr.com

SOURCE: Ziften

https://www.accesswire.com/511875/Ziften-Expands-Board-of-Directors-with-Appointment-of-California-Investment-Executive-and-Entrepreneur-Dave-Lin