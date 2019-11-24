Zijin Mining : State councilor meets ex-Japanese PM on bilateral ties

TOKYO - State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with former Japanese Prime Minister Yasuo Fukuda on bilateral ties on Nov 24.

During the talk, Wang said that the current China-Japan relations continue to improve and develop, and both sides should make joint efforts to further enhance mutual political trust, deepen pragmatic cooperation, deepen people-to-people and cultural exchanges and overcome obstacles to ensure the healthy and stable development of China-Japan relations.

The two sides should encourage the two peoples to expand two-way exchanges, enhance mutual understanding and channel the momentum of improving China-Japan relations to the grassroots level, said Wang.

It is timely for Fukuda to actively advocate the establishment of a cultural exchange institution for an Asian community of a shared future, to which, China would offer active support, he said.

Fukuda said that Japan-China relations currently are seeing a sound momentum of development.

'I have gathered people with insight from all walks of life in Japan to set up the cultural exchange institution for an Asian community of a shared future, hoping to strengthen the people-to-people and cultural exchanges between our two countries and make positive contributions to the building of the Asian community and a community with a shared future for mankind,' he said.