Zika Virus Therapeutics Market Worth USD 33.21 Million, at 4% CAGR During 2019-2023 | Technavio

According to Technavio Research Report "Zika Virus
Therapeutics Market by product (acetaminophen, and other NSAIDs) and
geographic regions (ROW, North America, Asia, and Europe) is
witnessed to grow USD 33.21 million, at a CAGR of 4% from 2019 to 2023”.
Global Zika Virus Therapeutics Market: Novel
approach for vaccine development
Various novel approaches are being developed to treat the chronic health
conditions occurring due to the Zika virus. Vendors in the market are
developing vaccines with modified RNA activity. These vaccines consist
of a lipid capsule encapsulating nanoparticle which is administered
through the intramuscular route. They also contain a modified messenger
RNA (mRNA), which is non-self-amplifying and optimizes the intracellular
stability, translation, and proprietary nucleoside alteration to prevent
the stimulation of innate immune response. Another vaccine developed
contains modified nucleoside 1-methylpseudouridine, which increases the
translation of mRNA. These newly developed vaccines are targeted at
producing a high concentration of antibodies against Zika virus
infection. Thus, the development of RNA vaccines against Zika virus is
likely to pave the way for other researchers to facilitate further R&D
in this area.
“Various government and non-government bodies are taking various
initiatives to develop vaccines against the Zika virus. Also, private
organizations are developing purified, inactivated, and whole virus
vaccines against the Zika virus infection. These initiatives and efforts
are further likely to contribute to the market’s growth during the
forecast period,” says a senior research analyst at Technavio.
Global Zika Virus Therapeutics Market:
Segmentation analysis
This market research report segments the global Zika virus therapeutics
market by product (acetaminophen, and other NSAIDs) and geographic
regions (ROW, North America, Asia, and Europe).
ROW led the market in 2018, followed by North America, Asia, and Europe
respectively. The region is expected to grow faster than the overall
market owing to increasing instances of this medical condition.
Global Zika Virus Therapeutics Market: Rising
prevalence of and burden of Zika virus
Zika virus infection gradually has witnessed several outbreaks reported
from various parts of the world. It is transmitted by infected mosquitos
and results in non-specific symptoms, including fever, myalgia, and
generalized fatigue. The market is witnessing a high incidence of the
Zika virus, which is expected to increase the patient pool leading to
increased consumption of Zika virus therapeutics. Thus, the growing
prevalence and burden of Zika virus infection and associated
comorbidities will foster market growth during the forecast period.
Few Major Players for the Zika Virus Therapeutics Market are:
-
Aurobindo Pharma Ltd.
-
Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.
-
Perrigo Co. Plc
-
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
-
Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.
