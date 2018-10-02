Log in
Zillow : A Farmhouse-Style Prefab That'll Make You Want to Ditch the Big City

0
10/02/2018 | 07:38pm CEST

A deep farm sink, a light and bright interior, and clean lines earn this prefab the farmhouse-fan seal of approval.

Whether you're the world's biggest Joanna Gaines fan or you just love clean, simple lines and no-fuss color schemes, it's pretty clear that the popularity of the farmhouse look won't be on the decline anytime soon.

The Lulamae prefab home by Clayton Homes is a celebration of all things farmhouse style, all housed within a tidy 1,832 square feet.

Inside, the home features all of the modern farmhouse hallmarks, including shiplap, a white and bright open concept living area, open shelving in the kitchen and distressed hardwood floors throughout.

Pendant lights frame the spacious kitchen island that offers a sizable work space, and a wooden beam floats across the living room, giving the space a down-home, provincial feel.

Other notable farm-style features include a sliding barn door that separates the master bedroom from the living space, as well as a deep free-standing tub in the master bath that gives you a view into the pasture (or maybe just the backyard) from a pair of sliding glass doors.

A large walk-in shower is half-framed with glass and features a large tile pattern that's reminiscent of shiplap - perfect for relaxing after all those long walks out on your acreage (or jaunts around the neighborhood).

The Lulamae is customizable and starts at a base price of $116,000.

Disclaimer

Zillow Group Inc. published this content on 02 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2018 17:37:04 UTC
