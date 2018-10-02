Zillow : A Farmhouse-Style Prefab That'll Make You Want to Ditch the Big City

A deep farm sink, a light and bright interior, and clean lines earn this prefab the farmhouse-fan seal of approval.

Whether you're the world's biggest Joanna Gaines fan or you just love clean, simple lines and no-fuss color schemes, it's pretty clear that the popularity of the farmhouse look won't be on the decline anytime soon.

The Lulamae prefab home by Clayton Homes is a celebration of all things farmhouse style, all housed within a tidy 1,832 square feet.

Inside, the home features all of the modern farmhouse hallmarks, including shiplap, a white and bright open concept living area, open shelving in the kitchen and distressed hardwood floors throughout.

Pendant lights frame the spacious kitchen island that offers a sizable work space, and a wooden beam floats across the living room, giving the space a down-home, provincial feel.

Other notable farm-style features include a sliding barn door that separates the master bedroom from the living space, as well as a deep free-standing tub in the master bath that gives you a view into the pasture (or maybe just the backyard) from a pair of sliding glass doors.

A large walk-in shower is half-framed with glass and features a large tile pattern that's reminiscent of shiplap - perfect for relaxing after all those long walks out on your acreage (or jaunts around the neighborhood).

The Lulamae is customizable and starts at a base price of $116,000.

