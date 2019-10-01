Log in
Zillow : A Retired Marine Turns to Zillow for a Seamless Online Home Transaction

10/01/2019 | 06:18pm EDT
October 1st, 2019 in Zillow Offers

Seller Stories: Tim Black

Retired Marine Tim Black's latest deployment didn't come from the U.S. Military. It came from a tech company that offered him a great job more than 300 miles away in Phoenix, Arizona.

Black had pack up his home near Riverside, California, and sell quickly.

'I didn't have a lot of time,' said Black. 'So I got on Zillow to check my home's value.'

A link popped up asking Black if he was interested in selling his home through Zillow Offers, a program that allows homeowners to get a no-obligation cash offer on their home from Zillow.

More than 170,000 people looking for a certain and predictable sale have requested an offer from Zillow. If they accept, they don't have to hold open houses, deal with last-minute showings, or make any home repairs.

They also get to set their closing date, a big advantage for sellers like Tim Black, who want to time their home sale with the purchase of a new home.

Once Black had decided to sell his Riverside-area home through Zillow Offers, he was ready to buy in Phoenix. His Zillow Offers advisor connected him with a real estate agent at the Laughton Team, Zillow's broker partner in Phoenix, and a loan officer with Zillow Home Loans to finance his new home.

'The thing I found most convenient about this entire process was the fact that it was online,' said Black. 'I could do everything from the comfort of my home at my computer. It took a lot of pain out of the home buying and the home selling experience.'

Black says he's so happy he took a chance and clicked the Zillow Offers link.

'It ended up working out really well,' he says. 'The next time I sell a home, I'm going to do this process again.'

Tim Black sold his home through Zillow Offers in July of 2019.

Disclaimer

Zillow Group Inc. published this content on 01 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2019 22:17:01 UTC
