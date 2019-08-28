Log in
Zillow : August 2019 IR Roundup

08/28/2019 | 01:56pm EDT
Zillow Group August 2019 IR Roundup
August 28th, 2019 in IR Roundup

In Case You Missed It
Zillow Group's First-Ever Sustainability Report Highlights Commitment to Pay Equity, Environmental Initiatives
Zillow Group Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results
Zillow Offers Coming to Cincinnati, Jacksonville, Oklahoma City and Tucson
Zillow Now Partners with over 250 Canadian Brokerages and Franchisors
Zillow Offers Now Live in Miami and Ft. Lauderdale
Dotloop Announces Intent to be Keller Cloud Innovation Partner
Zillow Offers Now Live in Nashville

Zillow Group in the News
Zillow is the real estate industry - period (Inman)
Zillow announces new iBuyer markets as revenue soars 84% (Inman)
StreetEasy launches new app, software to ease manual listing entry (The Real Deal)
Zillow Group's big bet on home sales boosts company-wide revenue 84% to $600M in Q2 (GeekWire)
StreetEasy crosses the Hudson River with listings in NJ (The Real Deal)
Zillow Offers lands in Miami with future plans to buy condos (Inman)

Zillow Group's monthly IR Roundups are not intended to be a comprehensive report of all of the company's mentions by the media online, in print and on television. Zillow Group intends to use its @ZillowGroup Twitter account and Zillow Group IR Blog, in addition to its investor relations website, press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts, as means of disclosing information about the company, its services and other matters and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Zillow Group does not endorse or adopt the views expressed in third-party materials linked above.

Forward-Looking Statements
This communication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 that involve risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, statements regarding our business outlook, market opportunities, strategic partnerships and operational plans for 2018. Statements containing words such as 'may,' 'believe,' 'anticipate,' 'expect,' 'intend,' 'plan,' 'project,' 'will,' 'projections,' 'continue,' 'business outlook,' 'forecast,' 'estimate,' 'outlook,' 'guidance,' or similar expressions constitute forward-looking statements. Differences in Zillow Group's actual results from those described in these forward-looking statements may result from actions taken by Zillow Group as well as from risks and uncertainties beyond Zillow Group's control. For more information about potential factors that could affect Zillow Group's business and financial results, please review the 'Risk Factors' described in Zillow Group's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, and in Zillow Group's other filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements were made based on information available as of the original publication dates and are not being affirmed or updated with this communication. Except as may be required by law, Zillow Group does not intend, and undertakes no duty, to update this information to reflect future events or circumstances.

Disclaimer

Zillow Group Inc. published this content on 28 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2019 17:55:02 UTC
