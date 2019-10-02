Zillow : Heads to the Grace Hopper Celebration!

October 2nd, 2019 in Culture

We are excited to be in Orlando today kicking off the annual Grace Hopper Celebration (GHC) - the world's largest gathering of women technologists! This year we have 50 employees attending the event, the majority being women who work on our tech team in roles like software development, product management, and data science.

One of our big focuses as a company is on employee learning and growth. We offer a variety of programs and classes - like public speaking, unconsciousbias training, web accessibility for developers, and business planning 101, as well as internal mobility - to ensure employees are getting what they need out of the careers they are building at Zillow. Every year we invest in sending employees to conferences like GHC, to give them an opportunity to network with others, hear from industry leaders, and learn valuable personal and professional skills. We caught up with a few of our employees attending the celebration to hear what they were most excited for and why they feel it's important for Zillow to send employees to conferences like this. Here is what they had to say:

'[I am excited because there will be] 20,000+ attendees from around the world with different experiences, a wide range of careers, unique dreams and one common goal; women empowerment. Working for ZG the past few years has provided me with more opportunities and life changing experiences than I ever imagined.'

- Christina P., Connection Team Lead

'I'm grateful to Zillow for sending me to GHC because it gives me an opportunity to tell others why I'm excited to be at Zillow and listen to folks who feel similarly about their company. I can peek outside of our product domain and learn how technical people are reconciling their passions with practical professional concerns.'

- Emilce S., Software Development Engineer

