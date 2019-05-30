Zillow : May 2019 IR Roundup

'It's incredibly pleasing to see how well the whole of the Zillow Group team is performing to enable such rapid growth on our new bets. Zillow Offers is growing so quickly because it is standing on the shoulders of a huge real estate shopping audience anchored by the Zestimate that has been built up over 14 years. And it is supported by profits from the Premier Agent marketplace that have made us look more courageous than we really are as we invent the future.'- Rich Barton, Zillow Group Co-Founder & CEO, First Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call

In Case You Missed It

Zillow Group First Quarter 2019 Shareholder Letter

Zillow Offers Coming to Austin, Los Angeles, Sacramento, San Antonio, San Diego and Tampa

Zillow Now Buying and Selling Homes in the Twin Cities

StreetEasy's First-Ever TV Commercials Are Coming to a Screen Near You

Zillow Group in the News

Zillow Sees a Future in House Flipping(Wall Street Journal)

Instant buyers are changing the way people buy and sell their homes(The Economist)

Zillow shares pop as homebuying drives upbeat outlook(Financial Times)

Boutique iBuyers Want to Sell Million-Dollar Homes With the Click of a Button(Wall Street Journal)

Zillow CEO Rich Barton wants to build 'Microsoft Office for real estate' by adding title, escrow and possibly moving services(GeekWire)

Zillow Stock Is Surging Because Its Plan to Flip Houses Just Might Work(Barron's)

Investors Flip For Zillow(Wall Street Journal)

Zillow Group's monthly IR Roundups are not intended to be a comprehensive report of all of the company's mentions by the media online, in print and on television. Zillow Group intends to use its @ZillowGroup Twitter account and Zillow Group IR Blog, in addition to its investor relations website, press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts, as means of disclosing information about the company, its services and other matters and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Zillow Group does not endorse or adopt the views expressed in third-party materials linked above.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 that involve risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, statements regarding our business outlook, market opportunities, strategic partnerships and operational plans for 2018. Statements containing words such as 'may,' 'believe,' 'anticipate,' 'expect,' 'intend,' 'plan,' 'project,' 'will,' 'projections,' 'continue,' 'business outlook,' 'forecast,' 'estimate,' 'outlook,' 'guidance,' or similar expressions constitute forward-looking statements. Differences in Zillow Group'sactual results from those described in these forward-looking statements may result from actions taken by Zillow Groupas well as from risks and uncertainties beyond Zillow Group'scontrol. For more information about potential factors that could affect Zillow Group'sbusiness and financial results, please review the 'Risk Factors' described in Zillow Group'sAnnual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, and in Zillow Group'sother filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements were made based on information available as of the original publication dates and are not being affirmed or updated with this communication. Except as may be required by law, Zillow Groupdoes not intend, and undertakes no duty, to update this information to reflect future events or circumstances.