Zillow : More Than a Third of Home Buyers Now Make More Than $100,000

SEATTLE, Jan. 29, 2019/PRNewswire / -- Home buyers have long earned more than twice as much money, on average, as renters -- a gap that's remained relatively stable for more than a decade. But a new Zillow® analysis shows buyers are beginning to distance themselves from other income groups, highlighting how expensive it is for first-time buyers especially to break into the housing market.

Not only is that a problem for renters trying to save for a down payment as home values continue to outpace incomes, but it also portends greater long-term impacts on wealth inequality.

From 2012 to 2017 home values rose 36 percent, while incomes climbed just 11 percent. The effect of that is there are now 3.5 million fewer households that can afford to buy the typical home, a Zillow analysis shows. The typical home buyer household in 2017 earned more than 62.7 percent of all households, up from 59.8 percent in 2012.

At the same time, the share of buyer households making more than $100,000a year grew eight percentage points to 38 percent, while those making $50,000or less fell eight percentage points to 28 percenti. The share of buyers making $50,000to $100,000held steady during that time at 34 percent.

Home buyers and homeowners, who historically had similar incomes, are seeing a widening gap as buyers pulled ahead during the recovery from the Great Recession. That's largely because sales prices outpaced home values in many hot markets, meaning it takes more money to be a home buyer than to be a homeowner.

The breakdown of median household incomes in the U.S. now looks like thisii:

Home buyers: $79,900

Homeowners: $75,000

Overall: $60,000

Renters: $38,300

There are several reasons why renter households historically earn about half as much as buyers. Buying a home comes with large upfront expense, such as the down payment and closing costs. Higher-earning households are most likely to save up that down payment and buy, moving from the renter group to home buyers. Renters also are more likely to be younger and single-income households.

Almost half of renters who moved in the past year (46 percent) considered buying a home instead during their search, but ultimately ended up renting. A third of renters (32 percent) say they will continue renting because they are saving for a down payment, according to the latest Zillow Group Consumer Housing Trends Report. Adding to the difficulty of saving is the continual climb of home prices, especially in the most-affordable segment of the market. More than two-thirds of buyers use at least some savings for their down payment, and nearly a quarter of buyers put down five percent or less.

'Home prices have outpaced incomes for nearly a decade, pushing homeownership further and further out of reach for first-time buyers even as homeownership aspirations remain very high,' said Zillow senior economist Aaron Terrazas. 'In the past, low interest rates, lax lending, and migration from pricier to more affordable communities have helped square that circle - but those palliatives break down sooner or later. If becoming a homeowner trends further toward the exclusive domain of society's most fortunate, wealth inequality could see an acceleration in the years ahead.'

Metropolitan Area Buyers Making More

than $100,000 in 2012 Buyers Making More

than $100,000 in 2017 Median

Income of

Buyers Median

Income of

Renters United States 30% 38% $79,900 $38,300 New York 53% 59% $119,000 $47,800 Los Angeles 45% 56% $111,603 $49,530 Chicago 40% 43% $88,404 $40,000 Dallas-Fort Worth 38% 51% $100,042 $45,000 Philadelphia 39% 49% $98,000 $35,300 Houston 43% 47% $92,815 $41,200 Washington, DC 56% 66% $130,000 $64,000 Miami-Fort Lauderdale 26% 36% $72,000 $39,000 Atlanta 36% 44% $88,706 $43,000 Boston 60% 58% $120,000 $46,600 San Francisco 62% 71% $155,000 $73,163 Detroit 32% 34% $75,986 $34,000 Riverside 31% 36% $80,000 $41,500 Phoenix 29% 40% $85,000 $42,000 Seattle 37% 56% $113,877 $55,000 Minneapolis-St Paul 30% 47% $94,170 $43,000 San Diego 40% 58% $116,756 $53,000 St. Louis 26% 36% $77,188 $35,000 Tampa 25% 31% $66,437 $38,000 Baltimore 43% 48% $95,112 $44,000 Denver 42% 52% $100,288 $49,800 Pittsburgh 33% 31% $65,843 $32,000 Portland 43% 52% $103,000 $47,000 Charlotte 31% 37% $75,000 $38,874 Sacramento 35% 48% $96,244 $44,300 San Antonio 24% 45% $88,000 $36,424 Orlando 28% 33% $78,357 $40,000 Cincinnati 27% 39% $81,488 $35,000 Cleveland 20% 33% $68,405 $30,000 Kansas City 28% 39% $82,042 $39,000 Las Vegas 27% 36% $82,243 $41,718 Columbus 27% 40% $88,000 $39,000 Indianapolis 30% 29% $75,731 $35,200 San Jose 71% 79% $191,603 $89,000 Austin 45% 49% $98,250 $50,000

i All income figures are inflation adjusted to 2017 dollars.

ii Renters are defined as households that rent their home. Buyers are defined as households that own their home and moved in the past 12 months. Homeowners are households who own their home and have not moved in the past 12 months. Income data are from U.S. Census Bureau American Community Survey (ACS), 2005-2017.

