Zillow : Now Buying Homes in San Diego

SAN DIEGOand SEATTLE, Sept. 9, 2019/PRNewswire/ -- Starting today, home sellers in San Diegocan use Zillow Offers to request a no-obligation cash offer from Zillow to buy their home. Zillow Offers is a new way to sell your home which aims to reduce the stress and uncertainty that typically goes along with selling.

With Zillow Offers, home sellers simply upload information about their home on Zillow's website and within 48 hours will receive a preliminary cash offer from Zillow to buy their home. If the seller accepts the offer, they get to choose their closing date, anywhere between five and 90 days out, and move on their own schedule, while avoiding common hassles like decluttering or staging. Home sellers can check their eligibility by typing their address into Zillow.com .

Zillow will then make minor repairs -- all things the typical seller would do to get their home ready to sell -- and list the home on the open market. Buyers who purchase a Zillow-owned home have the confidence of moving into a home that's been professionally renovated by local contractors, refreshed and is move-in ready.

San Diegois the second Californiamarket where Zillow Offers is available. Zillow Offers launched in Riverside, Calif.in March and has plans to expand to two other Californiamarkets -- Sacramentoand Los Angeles-- by early 2020. Zillow is the largest company to offer this type of service in the San Diegoarea. Zillow Offers also provides dedicated support from English and Spanish speaking representatives to walk home sellers through the process.

San Diegois home to the largest military population in the U.S1. One of the most stressful and complicated processes of moving is aligning the timing of buying and selling a home. Managing the already-stressful process of selling a home can be even more complicated for military personnel who are moving to a new base or on active duty, but want to sell their home before moving.

'Sellers who sell their home to Zillow love the flexibility, convenience and certainty of selling to a company they already know and trust,' said Zillow Brand President Jeremy Wacksman. 'We are on a mission to transform real estate, and with our San Diegolaunch today, we are one step closer to delivering a seamless transaction experience to home buyers and sellers across the country.'

Consumers using Zillow Offers - whether they are selling to or buying from Zillow - can experience an even simpler real estate transaction if they decide to get financing from Zillow's affiliate lender, Zillow Home Loans, to get pre-approved and purchase their next home.

Zillow Offers is expanding rapidly. The program first launched in Phoenixin 2018 and is currently available for home sellers in Las Vegas, Atlanta, Denver, Charlotte, N.C., Raleigh, N.C., Houston, Riverside, Calif., Dallas, Minneapolis, Orlando, Fla., Portland, Ore., Colorado Springs, Colo., Fort Collins, Colo., Nashville, Tenn.and Miami.

Zillow has announced plans to launch in Austin, Texas, Cincinnati, Jacksonville, Fla., Los Angeles, Oklahoma City, Sacramento, Calif., San Antonio, Tampa, Fla.and Tucson, Ariz., bringing the total number of planned Zillow Offers markets to 26 by the middle of next year.

A San Diego-based broker will represent Zillow in each transaction. Home sellers who request a Zillow offer but decide to instead sell their home traditionally can also be connected to a local real estate agent to help them through the process.

About Zillow

Zillow® is transforming how people buy, sell, rent and finance homes by creating seamless real estate transactions for today's on-demand consumer. Zillow is the leading real estate and rental marketplace and a trusted source for data, inspiration and knowledge among both consumers and real estate professionals.

Zillow's proprietary data, technology and industry partnerships put Zillow at nearly every major point of the home shopping experience, helping consumers search for and get into their new home faster. Zillow now offers a fully integrated home shopping experience that includes access to for sale and rental listings, Zillow Offers®, which provides a new, hassle-free way to buy and sell eligible homes directly through Zillow; and Zillow Home Loans, Zillow's affiliated lender that provides an easy way to receive mortgage pre-approvals and financing. Zillow Premier Agent instantly connects buyers and sellers with its network of real estate professionals to help guide them through the home shopping process. For renters, Zillow's innovations are streamlining the way people search, tour, apply and pay rent for leased properties.

In addition to Zillow.com, Zillow operates the most popular suite of mobile real estate apps, with more than two dozen apps across all major platforms. Launched in 2006, Zillow is owned and operated by Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z and ZG) and headquartered in Seattle.

Zillow and Zillow Offers are registered trademarks of Zillow, Inc.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, American Community Survey, 2017.

