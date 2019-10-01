Zillow : September 2019 IR Roundup

Zillow Group September 2019 IR Roundup
Zillow Offers is expanding to new markets rapidly. In September, we launched Zillow Offers in San Diego, San Antonia and Austin. The program is now live in 19 total markets.
Other notable updates from September: Zillow Group named several industry veterans to leadership positions at Zillow Home Loans, including appointing Rian Furey as President of Zillow Home Loans. Rian brings extensive operational experience to Zillow Group and most recently served as Chief Operating Officer of Impac Mortgage.
See below for a roundup of major corporate announcements and media coverage from this month.
In Case You Missed It
Zillow Group Appoints Rian Furey President of Zillow Home Loans
Zillow Now Buying and Selling Homes in Austin
Zillow Offers Now Live in San Antonio
New Zillow Offers Partnership with Homebuilders Simplifies Buying a New Home
Zillow Now Buying Homes in San Diego
Zillow Group Announces Closing of $600 Million of 0.75% Convertible Senior Notes due 2024 and $500 Million of 1.375% Convertible Senior Notes due 2026 Offerings
Zillow is One of Fortune's Best Workplaces for Women
Zillow Group Launches 4th Annual Zillow Group Report on Consumer Housing Trends
Customer Stories
How a Couple Secured their Retirement through Zillow Offers
How a Family Took the Stress Out of a Cross-Country Move
A Retired Marine Turns to Zillow for a Seamless Online Home Transaction
Zillow Group in the News
Zillow names new president of mortgage segment(Inman)
Zillow Offers expands Texas presence with 2 new markets(Inman)
Why buying and selling a house could soon be as simple as trading stocks(MarketWatch)
Zillow Ranks #22 Best Workplaces for Women(Fortune)
Zillow is partnering with homebuilders across the US(Inman)
The iBuyer Phenomenon(The Motley Fool)
The 33 Best Companies For Workers, By Industry(Forbes)
Zillow Group's monthly IR Roundups are not intended to be a comprehensive report of all of the company's mentions by the media online, in print and on television. Zillow Group intends to use its @ZillowGroup Twitter account and Zillow Group IR Blog, in addition to its investor relations website, press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts, as means of disclosing information about the company, its services and other matters and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Zillow Group does not endorse or adopt the views expressed in third-party materials linked above.
