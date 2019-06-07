Zillow : We Are #ProudAtZG!

June 7th, 2019 in Culture

June is Pride Month and at Zillow Group we are celebrating and recognizing the impact of our LGBTQ employees throughout the month!

Many advances have been made since the Stonewall Uprising 50 years ago, however, it is evident there is much more work that needs to be done to ensure the rights of the LGBTQ+ community everywhere are protected and preserved. We believe everyone deserves to have equal access to housing and employment, without fear of discrimination or bias. And we know to accomplish this requires continued efforts and the work is never done. That's why we support federal legislation like the Equality Act by joining the Human Rights Campaign's Business Coalition with over 100 other businesses in support of this bill.

Discrimination is not tolerated on our platform, and we are committed to using our people, platform, and data to raise awareness about fair housing rights and obligations, and to spotlight the challenges that remain. We supported the National Fair Housing Alliance's year-long celebration of the50th anniversary of the Fair Housing Actby publishing a variety of analyses and data to shed light on the work left to achieve housing equity. We also introduced theLocal Legal Protectionsfeature, an employee-led idea by LGBTQ+ employees that helps home buyers understand the non-discrimination laws that exist for LGBTQ+ people in the jurisdiction of any prospective home.

We believe strongly that embracing a diverse workforce not only enhances Zillow Group's workplace culture, but is key to our success as a company. We are working hard to build and maintain a culture of equity and belonging, where everyone feels like they belong and has the support and resources to do the best work of their careers. Here is what a few members of our LGBTQ+ employee resource group, the Pride Network, said about working at Zillow Group:

'Zillow Group is the most open and inclusive company I've ever worked for. Being a member of the LGBTQ+ community can sometimes hinder your advancement opportunities, but that is not the case at Zillow. I feel comfortable being myself at work and don't have to worry about being judged.'

- HR Manager, Phoenix

'At Zillow Group, not only am I free to be myself, but I'm also given the tools and resources to educate others on what it means to be part of the LGBTQ+ experience. Here, you're encouraged to be yourself and bring your best ideas to life.'

- Connections Team Manager, Denver

'I feel grateful that Zillow Group always gives me and my colleagues a platform for our voices to be heard. Because Zillow Group establishes a culture of inclusivity in the workplace, I feel comfortable being my authentic self every day. I feel like my identities are valued as a gay, Asian American person.'

- Listing Support Consultant, Seattle

'I've never worked in a place where I was welcomed with open arms until I started working at Zillow Group. In my experience, Zillow Group has been inclusive and sees my background and LGBTQ+ identity as positive, not something to tiptoe around. I feel comfortable and can be myself.'

- Zillow Offers Advisor, Atlanta

We look forward to seeing you at Pride Parades and Festivalsaround the country. Stop by and say hi if you see us!

Interested in working at Zillow Group? Check out our latest job openings here!