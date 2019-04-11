Zimbabwe GDP growth below target at 4 percent in 2018-Treasury
0
04/11/2019 | 05:48am EDT
HARARE (Reuters) - Zimbabwe's economy grew by 4 percent last year, below an initial target of 4.5 percent, treasury said on Thursday, as the country struggles with a severe shortage of dollars and surging inflation.
Treasury said in its fourth quarter report ending December that the government's foreign and domestic debt stood at $17.8 billion, with 46 percent of that amount owed to foreign lenders.
(Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Editing by Angus MacSwan)