Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Zimbabwe brings back foreign currencies ahead of coronavirus lockdown

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/29/2020 | 03:11pm EDT

Zimbabwe legalised the use of foreign currencies in domestic transactions on Sunday, less than a year after abandoning dollarisation, as the country readies for a 21-day lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus, starting at midnight.

The southern African nation has recorded one death from its seven official cases of coronavirus, leading to charges by the opposition and government critics that authorities are under-stating figures. The government denies this.

The central bank on Thursday said it would allow Zimbabweans to use foreign currencies as part of measures to deal with the effects of the coronavirus epidemic.

On Sunday, the government published new exchange control regulations making it legal for Zimbabweans to use electronic and cash foreign currencies when buying local goods.

"Any person may pay for goods and services chargeable in Zimbabwe dollars in foreign currency ... at the ruling rate on the date of payment," a government notice said.

Economic analysts say the move will further weaken the Zimbabwe dollar, which has lost more than half its value since it was brought back last June, ending a decade of dollarisation that helped stabilise the economy.

In the capital Harare, residents packed shops to buy the little they could to stock up for the three-week lockdown.

But in a country where unemployment is above 90% and most people survive by selling goods on the street, residents say they would have to choose between staying at home without anything to eat or risk their health fending for their families on the streets.

(Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Editing by Giles Elgood)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:40pFROM QUILLS TO QWERTY : Lloyd's underwriters adapt to home working
RE
03:23pCORONAVIRUS WORRIES AND STRIFE : Investors fear markets not out of woods despite big rally
RE
03:11pZimbabwe brings back foreign currencies ahead of coronavirus lockdown
RE
02:17pGRAPHIC : Three months that shook global markets
RE
12:43pAfter Fed Unleashes Firepower, Washington Rearms Central Bank -- Update
DJ
12:27pAfter Fed Unleashes Firepower, Washington Rearms Central Bank
DJ
11:48aAngola to cut budget as fifth year of recession looms large
RE
11:47aSouth Africa announces tax relief for business hit by coronavirus
RE
11:29aGermany's coronavirus support will last two months, think tank tells paper
RE
11:03aOFFICE OF PRESIDENT OF ISLAMIC REPUBLIC OF : President holds virtual meeting with 27 provincial governors
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1MCDONALD'S CORPORATION : MCDONALD : Coronavirus Pandemic Compels Historic Labor Shift
2S&P 500 : Bracing for the worst from U.S. earnings in a pandemic
3ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC. : ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS : Meet Eric Yuan, the man who made your Zoom meeti..
4CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION : China Construction Bank fourth-quarter profit beats view, warns of virus..
5ALASKA AIR GROUP, INC. : ALASKA AIR GROUP, FORD MOTOR, CVS HEALTH: Stocks That Defined the Week

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group