Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Zimbabwe grain deficit seen widening to 1.17 mln tonnes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/06/2020 | 08:07am EDT

Zimbabwe's grain deficit is expected to widen to 1.17 million tonnes this year despite a small increase in production, the latest official crop report showed on Saturday, leaving the majority of the population facing food shortages.

The ministry of lands and agriculture said grain output would increase to 1,060,143 tonnes from 944,000 tonnes harvested last year. That is still below the national requirement of 2.23 million tonnes, the report said.

Last year, Zimbabwe had a grain shortfall of 700,000 tonnes, with stocks carried over from the 2018 season helping narrow the gap.

The World Food Programme is leading humanitarian efforts to feed millions of Zimbabweans and has warned of deepening climate- and recession-induced food shortages.

The crop report said grain stocks in more than half of Zimbabwe's 60 rural districts would not last six months.

The coronavirus outbreak is seen inflicting more damage on Zimbabwe's economy, which is already grappling with the effects of a devastating drought in 2019 and erratic rains this year as well as a fiscal crisis.

(Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Editing by Mark Potter)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:39aOPEC, Russia set to extend record oil cuts, push for compliance
RE
08:39aChina Warns Citizens Not to Travel to Australia
DJ
08:29aOPEC, Russia set to extend record oil cuts, push for compliance
RE
08:15aAfter Cranking Out $267 Billion in Stimulus Payments, IRS Faces Fresh Challenges
DJ
08:07aZimbabwe grain deficit seen widening to 1.17 mln tonnes
RE
07:46aEgyptian state banks collect over $10 bln from high-yield savings product
RE
07:41aOPEC and allies to agree one-month extension to output cuts - OPEC delegate
RE
07:38aEXCLUSIVE : Malaysia - Even $3 billion not enough to settle 1MDB case with Goldman
RE
07:15aHow U.S. Decision Could Hurt Hong Kong as Trading Hub
DJ
07:11aEXCLUSIVE : Malaysia to double deficit to fund stimulus, says finance minister
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1EXCLUSIVE: Buyout firm Sycamore Partners in talks to buy J.C. Penney - sources
2FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : Zuckerberg promises a review of content policies after backlash
3U.S. will allow Chinese passenger carriers two flights per week
4MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL., INC. : MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL : Trump administration orders Marriott to cease Cuba ho..
5ALEAFIA HEALTH INC. : ALEAFIA HEALTH : Closes $14.95 Million Bought Deal Offering Of Units Including Full Exer..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group