Zimbabwe hikes average electricity tariff by 320% - energy regulator

10/09/2019 | 03:29am EDT
A worker checks a furnace used to produce wall plaster as the Plaster Centre plant is forced to run at night to avoid 18-hour daily power cuts in Harare

HARARE (Reuters) - Zimbabwe has increased the average electricity tariff by 320% to let the state power utility ramp up production and improve supplies at a time of daily rolling power cuts, the national energy regulator said on Wednesday.

Power cuts lasting up to 18 hours have hit mines, industry and homes and, together with a devastating drought, have been cited by the treasury as among the main reasons why the economy is set to contract by up to 6% this year.

(Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Editing by Andrew Heavens)
