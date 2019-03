On a monthly basis, prices increased 1.67 percent in February, compared to 10.75 percent the previous month.

Central bank governor John Mangudya said on Monday annual inflation should fall to between 10 and 15 percent by the end of the year but economists say the figure could be higher due to price pressures from the exchange rate and a drought.

(Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Editing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo)