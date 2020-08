On a monthly basis, prices increased by 35.53% compared to 31.66% in June.

Zimstat did not give a reason for the increase but the local currency, which was reintroduced in June last year without sufficient reserves to back it, has been relentlessly depreciating against the U.S. dollar.

