Zimbabwe's Kariba hydro plant may suspend operations if water levels stay low: minister

05/30/2019 | 07:33am EDT
ZESA officials inspect water levels on the Kariba dam in Kariba

HARARE (Reuters) - Zimbabwe's largest hydropower plant Kariba will suspend electricity output in 14 weeks if water levels at the dam continue to fall at current rates, the energy minister said on Thursday, likely worsening power cuts in the country.

Fortune Chasi said rolling power cuts lasting up to 10 hours could not be avoided as the southern African nation was only producing 1,100 MW daily compared to demand of 1,500 MW.

(Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Editing by Susan Fenton)

