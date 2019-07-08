Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Zimbabwe says ready to raise public sector wages again

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/08/2019 | 05:46am EDT
Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube gestures during a media briefing in Harare

HARARE (Reuters) - The Zimbabwean government is ready to raise civil servants' wages for the second time in three months, Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube said on Monday, after a labour group threatened protests.

Zimbabweans are angry as year-on-year inflation of around 100% has eroded the value of their wages and savings, recalling the horrors of the hyperinflation era in 2008.

Currency reforms introduced last month to ban the use of foreign currencies and make the interim RTGS currency the sole legal tender have done little to instil confidence that people's living standards will improve soon.

"I have a (wage increase) figure already, and I am just waiting to hear from the unions. We will be meeting them tomorrow to hear their figures," Ncube told a meeting with local businesses in Harare.

He said the southern African country's central bank wouldn't hesitate to raise interest rates above their current level of 50% to deal with people speculating on the value of the local currency.

Central bank Governor John Mangudya told the same event that Zimbabwean individuals and companies held around $1 billion in foreign-currency accounts, around three months' import cover.

The Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions threatened "mass action" last month after the government made the RTGS the sole legal tender.

(Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Writing by Alexander Winning; Editing by Catherine Evans)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:15aHedge funds chart course through 'IMO 2020' storm
RE
06:14aEuro zone investor morale falls further in July, German recession looms -Sentix
RE
06:13aOECD ORGANISATION FOR ECONOMIC OPERATION AND : Agricultural output growth to keep food prices low over the coming decade, but many uncertainties are ahead
PU
06:13aOECD ORGANISATION FOR ECONOMIC OPERATION AND : Composite Leading Indicators (CLI), OECD, July 2019
PU
06:11aDollar holds near three-week high as bets on sharp U.S. rate cut drop
RE
06:11aChina June new loans seen at five-month high as central bank keeps liquidity ample - Reuters poll
RE
06:07aPetronas keeps UK LNG regasification capacity after terminal stake sale
RE
06:06aWaymo tests Wi-Fi in driverless taxis hoping perks can route it past rivals
RE
06:05aSOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Fall as strong US jobs data softens aggressive rate-cut hopes
RE
05:55aTAKE FIVE : World markets themes - Losing interest
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK : shares rise after shake-up to cut 18,000 jobs
2China refiners curb fuel output after massive new plants stoke glut
3SWEDISH ORPHAN BIOVITRUM : SWEDISH ORPHAN BIOVITRUM : Interim data evaluating Elocta® for Immune Tolerance Ind..
4EQUINOR ASA : Equinor Sells 16% Stake in Lundin Petroleum and Upgrades Johan Sverdrup Interest
5KONINKLIJKE BAM GROEP : KONINKLIJKE BAM GROEP : BAM lowers full year outlook; maintains 2020 strategic targets

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About