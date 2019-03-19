Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Zimbabwe seeks to raise $350 million selling shares in state firms

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/19/2019 | 05:01am EDT

HARARE (Reuters) - Zimbabwe expects to raise $350 million from selling shares in five state-owned telecommunications companies and a bank, as part of economic reforms being pursued by the government, Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube said in a statement.

The southern African nation's economy is experiencing a severe dollar crunch and faces more headwinds from a drought this year that has wilted crops and left up to 5.3 million people in need of food aid, according to a U.N. humanitarian agency.

Ncube said on Tuesday the government would dispose of shares in its two mobile phone operators NetOne and Telecel Zimbabwe, the country's sole fixed line telephony company TelOne, postal services Zimpost and state-owned savings bank POSB.

"Work is already under way to identify transaction advisers. Government projects to realise over $350 million from this initial process," Ncube said in a statement, without giving a timeline.

Ncube was not immediately available to comment but he said in October selling state firms, known locally as parastatals, was one of the ways to reduce government spending.

The government has targeted selling some or all shares in 43 of its companies, most of them loss-making and which have relied on state bailouts over the years.

Rebuilding the troubled economy is the biggest challenge to President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who was re-elected in a disputed vote last July and is seeking to pivot away from some of the disastrous policies of his predecessor Robert Mugabe.

(Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Editing by Alison Williams)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:18aPolish wages rise 7.6 percent year on year in February, above forecast
RE
05:17aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:17aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16aSouth Africa's power cuts end date not yet known -minister Gordhan
RE
05:14aSoutheast Asia's Grab makes deeper push into consumer credit, lending
RE
05:04aEU Court says Italy's Tercas bank rescue was legal, overturns Commission rejection
RE
05:01aZimbabwe seeks to raise $350 million selling shares in state firms
RE
04:50aBREXIT : the effects on Swedish operators
PU
04:46aIMF mission to visit Tunisia next week to discuss fifth review of loan
RE
04:38aYen benefits as dollar faces expectations for an accommodative Fed
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRBUS SE : Ethiopia and Indonesia crash parallels heap pressure on Boeing
2SEMAPA : SEMAPA : Annual General Meeting
3DEUTSCHE BANK : DEUTSCHE BANK : Germany's forced marriage may not work
4LG UPLUS CORP : Nvidia partners with Softbank to deploy cloud gaming servers in Japan
5BLACKROCK INC : Standard Life Aberdeen wins $133 billion Lloyds mandate dispute

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.