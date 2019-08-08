Zimperium : Finishes First Six Months of 2019 with Record Bookings, New Customer Acquisitions, and Strategic Partnerships

Company Continues to Lead Mobile Threat Defense Market with Triple Digit Customer Acquisition Growth and Product Innovation

Zimperium, the global leader in mobile threat defense (MTD), finished the first half of 2019 with triple digit growth in new customer acquisitions, record bookings, compelling strategic partnerships and alliances, several product enhancements and many industry accolades.

In addition, Zimperium released its State of Enterprise Mobile Security Report for the first half of 2019, in which it was reported that it is no longer a matter of if or when an enterprise’s mobile endpoints will be compromised. They already are and most organizations have little to no knowledge or visibility of the compromise.

“Mobile threats are now an everyday occurrence and we are at the forefront of this battle,” said Shridhar Mittal, chief executive of Zimperium. “We are actively working with our existing and prospective customers to tackle the critical security gap challenges today’s enterprise organizations and government agencies are facing with employees performing business on or through mobile devices.”

1H 2019 Business Highlights Include:

Corporate Momentum

Record increase in bookings and revenue 1H 2018 v 1H 2019;

Record 153 percent increase in new customer acquisitions;

Triple-digit growth in new customer acquisitions in Asia-Pacific, Europe and the United States;

Industry-best renewal rates;

More than 2,500 customers globally;

First and only MTD provider to be granted an Authority to Operate (ATO) status from the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP);

Announced an extended partnership with Samsung to provide advanced protection against sophisticated mobile attacks via Zimperium’s leading machine learning-based threat detection and Samsung Knox’s hardware-level remediation capabilities; and

Hired seasoned cybersecurity executive as chief product officer and increased headcount.

Product Innovations and Integrations

Next generation console for hyper scalable enterprise deployments;

Application policy customization including the detection of non-compliant apps;

Enhancing the dashboard of zIPS, providing comprehensive protection for iOS and Android devices against mobile network, device, phishing and app attacks, with customizable messaging and visual color-coding to highlight risks and threats; and

Whitelisting WiFi networks for administrators.

Awards and Recognition

The Business Intelligence Group announced Zimperium’s zIAP as the winner of the 2019 Fortress Cyber Security Mobile Application Security Award. This is zIAP’s second consecutive win;

Winner of three Cyber Defense Magazine 2019 InfoSec Awards: Market Leader in Mobile Endpoint Security, Publisher’s Choice For Enterprise Mobile Threat Defense and Publisher’s Choice Award Winner For Application Security; and

The 2019 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards announced Zimperium as the Gold Winner for Mobile Application Security for our zIAP solution, and Silver Winner in the Mobile Security category, for zPlatform. This is the fourth year in a row Zimperium has won one or more Cybersecurity Excellence Awards.

State of Enterprise Mobile Security Report

The report contains data from more than 45 million anonymized endpoints across hundreds of customers giving Zimperium, the global leader in mobile threat defense (MTD), a unique view into the state of mobile enterprise security.

For purposes of this report, “threats” are conditions that increase the likelihood of a device being attacked or enable attacks to be made more efficiently. “Attacks” are actual attacks against mobile endpoints.

Key takeaways from the report include:

Device Threats and Attacks

Mobile OS vendors created patches for 440 security vulnerabilities;

Twenty seven percent of enterprise mobile endpoints were exposed to device threats; and

The majority of malicious profiles (68 percent) were considered “high-risk,” meaning they had elevated access that could lead to data exfiltration or full compromise.

Network Threats and Attacks

One third of enterprise mobile endpoints encountered risky networks, and almost one out of 10 were exposed to network attacks;

Man-in-the-middle (MITM) attacks were 93 percent of network threats and 86 percent of all threats; and

The top five countries with the highest number of network attacks are: Republic of Korea, Japan, United States, China and the United Kingdom.

Applications Threats and Attacks

Zimperium’s machine learning-based engine, z9, detected thousands of malicious apps that were not in VirusTotal or any other repository;

Forty five percent of all attacks detected on Android devices were malicious apps versus less than one percent of those detected on iOS. Ninety eight percent of all detected malicious apps were on Android;

Five percent of enterprise mobile endpoints had sideloaded apps from sources outside the authorized and vetted Apple App Store or Google Play Store. Thirty six percent of the Android devices had sideloaded apps versus two percent of iOS ones;

Seventy percent of iOS apps had advertising capabilities and iOS Bluetooth beacon usage exploded to 69 percent of apps (from 38 percent at the beginning of 2019); and

Twenty four percent of iOS apps passed sensitive information over the web unencrypted.

