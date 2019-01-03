Zimperium Webinar: Protecting Your Customers from BankBot – January 10, 2019

Webinar discusses best practices to help protect mobile devices and apps from BankBot malware

Zimperium is providing customers, media and the general public with a live webinar in which they will learn about best practices to protect mobile customers from BankBot, an Android-targeting malware that uses fake overlay screens to mimic existing banking apps to fool users and steal credentials. Zimperium executives, JT Keating, vice president of product strategy, and Chris Dworkin, GM of in-app security, will lead the session and answer questions.

WHO: Zimperium, a global leader in enterprise mobile threat defense (MTD) and a leading provider of real-time, on-device protection against known and unknown mobile threats.

TITLE: Protecting Your Customers from BankBot

WHAT: In this webinar, Zimperium will educate attendees on how to protect against BankBot and other mobile malware by discussing the following:

How BankBot affects mobile banking users

How to protect your mobile app and users from mobile malware like BankBot

A real-world example of what one bank experienced in the first 30 days after deploying protection in their mobile banking app. (Hint: Hundreds of thousands of threats, and visibility to prevent fraud in exposed accounts, protecting over a billion dollars for customers.)

WHY: The newest BankBot variants target hundreds of legitimate apps from banks around the world. BankBot has evolved to intelligently target users based on geography, apps, and advanced two-factor authentication in order to mislead users. Financial services firms are ultimately responsible for protecting customers from account fraud and theft incurred via their mobile app – even if they have no visibility into the security posture of those devices.

WHEN: January 10, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. CT (15:00 GMT)

