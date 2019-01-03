Zimperium Webinar: Protecting Your Customers from BankBot – January 10, 2019

Zimperium is providing customers, media and the general public with a
live webinar in which they will learn about best practices to protect
mobile customers from BankBot, an Android-targeting malware that uses
fake overlay screens to mimic existing banking apps to fool users and
steal credentials. Zimperium executives, JT Keating, vice president of
product strategy, and Chris Dworkin, GM of in-app security, will lead
the session and answer questions.
WHO: Zimperium,
a global leader in enterprise mobile
threat defense (MTD) and a leading provider of real-time, on-device
protection against known and unknown mobile threats.
TITLE: Protecting Your Customers from BankBot
WHAT: In this webinar, Zimperium will educate attendees on how to
protect against BankBot and other mobile malware by discussing the
following:
-
How BankBot affects mobile banking users
-
How to protect your mobile app and users from mobile malware like
BankBot
-
A real-world example of what one bank experienced in the first 30 days
after deploying protection in their mobile banking app. (Hint:
Hundreds of thousands of threats, and visibility to prevent fraud in
exposed accounts, protecting over a billion dollars for customers.)
WHY: The newest BankBot variants target hundreds of
legitimate apps from banks around the world. BankBot has evolved to
intelligently target users based on geography, apps, and advanced
two-factor authentication in order to mislead users. Financial services
firms are ultimately responsible for protecting customers from account
fraud and theft incurred via their mobile app – even if they have no
visibility into the security posture of those devices.
WHERE: Register
Now
WHEN: January 10, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. CT (15:00 GMT)
