Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Zimperium Webinar: Protecting Your Customers from BankBot – January 10, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/03/2019 | 04:06pm CET

Webinar discusses best practices to help protect mobile devices and apps from BankBot malware

Zimperium is providing customers, media and the general public with a live webinar in which they will learn about best practices to protect mobile customers from BankBot, an Android-targeting malware that uses fake overlay screens to mimic existing banking apps to fool users and steal credentials. Zimperium executives, JT Keating, vice president of product strategy, and Chris Dworkin, GM of in-app security, will lead the session and answer questions.

WHO: Zimperium, a global leader in enterprise mobile threat defense (MTD) and a leading provider of real-time, on-device protection against known and unknown mobile threats.

TITLE: Protecting Your Customers from BankBot

WHAT: In this webinar, Zimperium will educate attendees on how to protect against BankBot and other mobile malware by discussing the following:

  • How BankBot affects mobile banking users
  • How to protect your mobile app and users from mobile malware like BankBot
  • A real-world example of what one bank experienced in the first 30 days after deploying protection in their mobile banking app. (Hint: Hundreds of thousands of threats, and visibility to prevent fraud in exposed accounts, protecting over a billion dollars for customers.)

WHY: The newest BankBot variants target hundreds of legitimate apps from banks around the world. BankBot has evolved to intelligently target users based on geography, apps, and advanced two-factor authentication in order to mislead users. Financial services firms are ultimately responsible for protecting customers from account fraud and theft incurred via their mobile app – even if they have no visibility into the security posture of those devices.

WHERE: Register Now

WHEN: January 10, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. CT (15:00 GMT)

SOCIAL: Follow Zimperium on TwitterLinkedIn and Facebook.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:23pMARKETS RIGHT NOW : Apple leads tech stocks sharply lower
AQ
04:23pCubic Telecom Wins “Connected Car Platform of the Year” from the IoT Breakthrough Awards Program
GL
04:23pGlobal Meal Vouchers and Employee Benefit Solutions Market 2018-2022 | 17% CAGR Projection Over the Next Four Years | Technavio
BU
04:22pAPPLE : strength lies in our resilience
AQ
04:22pTWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCM FD : Income Fund - Tender Submission Deadline Results
PR
04:20pWEEDMD : Provides Update on Greenhouse Expansion and Production Capacity Increase
AQ
04:20pTIM COOK : Apple's Stock Drops on Revenue Warning
DJ
04:19pEARTHPORT : Form 8 (OPD) - Earthport plc
PU
04:19pWORKHORSE : Secures $35 Million in Financing from Marathon Asset Management; Immediate Access to Capital Enables Funding for Existing and Future Purchase Orders, Satisfies Existing Debt Obligations, and Serves as Another Key Step in Workhorse's Long-Term Capital Strategy
AQ
04:19pPVH : New Year, New Goals – Engage Your Mind. Grow Your Talent. Design Your Future at PVH. - 01.03.19
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Apple cuts sales forecast as China sales weaken; iPhone pricing in focus
2BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY : Bristol-Myers bulks up cancer portfolio with $74 billion Celgene deal
3NORDSTROM : NORDSTROM : heir Blake Nordstrom dies at 58
4APPLE : For Warren Buffett, sinking Apple shares a wish come true
5NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : POTENTIALS OF EGYPTIAN MARKET BIG ENOUGH TO ALLURE JAPANESE FIRMS: Mr Misumi

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.