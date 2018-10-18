Zimperium Webinar: Real World Examples of Mobile Threats Detected at a Hospital – October 24, 2018

Zimperium is providing customers, media and the general public with a
live webinar in which they will learn about the mobile threats hospitals
and healthcare organizations are facing via a real-life example from a
Zimperium customer. The webinar will review how these threats can gain
access to sensitive patient and company data and how organizations can
protect themselves and their patients with mobile threat defense.
Zimperium executive, JT Keating, vice president of product strategy,
will lead the session and answer questions.
WHO: Zimperium,
a global leader in enterprise mobile
threat defense (MTD) and a leading provider of real-time, on-device
protection against known and unknown mobile threats.
TITLE: Real World Examples: Mobile Threats Detected at a
Hospital
WHAT: In this webinar, Zimperium will review the real-life
threats it detected for one of its hospital customers. Attendees will
learn about:
-
The mobile threats facing hospitals and healthcare
-
How these threats can gain access to patient and company data
-
How you can protect your patients and organization with mobile threat
defense
-
The specific mobile security requirements mandated by HIPAA
WHY: According to Verizon’s inaugural Mobile Security Index
2018, 35% of healthcare organizations suffered data loss or downtime due
to a mobile device security incident. As the use of mobile devices
continues to increase in order to improve patient care, it’s vital for
healthcare organizations to have a complete enterprise mobile security
solution that meets compliance standards, addresses privacy concerns and
can be easily maintained in a BYOD environment.
WHEN: October 24, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. CT (15:00 GMT)
