Zimperium Webinar: Real World Examples of Protecting Client Data from Mobile Threats at an International Consulting Firm

Zimperium is providing customers, media and the general public with a
live webinar in which they will learn about the threats one of
Zimperium’s international consulting firm customers encountered. The
webinar will review how those threats, if gone undetected, can access
highly sensitive data and how consulting firms can protect themselves
and their clients with mobile threat defense. Zimperium executive, JT
Keating, vice president of product strategy, will lead the session and
answer questions.
WHO: Zimperium,
a global leader in enterprise mobile
threat defense (MTD) and a leading provider of real-time, on-device
protection against known and unknown mobile threats.
TITLE: Real World Examples: Protecting Client Data from
Mobile Threats at an International Consulting Firm
WHAT: This webinar will review the real-life threats Zimperium
detected while protecting one of its international consulting firm
customers. Attendees will learn about:
-
The mobile threats facing consulting firms
-
How these threats can steal firm and client data
-
How you can protect your firm and clients with mobile threat defense
WHY: Consulting firms have access to highly sensitive and
valuable client information. Almost all of this information is stored or
accessed through mobile devices, making them major targets for hackers.
While significant investments have been made to protect computers and
physical access, mobile devices are often left completely unprotected.
WHEN: October 3, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. CT (15:00 GMT)
