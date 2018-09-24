Zimperium Webinar: Real World Examples of Protecting Client Data from Mobile Threats at an International Consulting Firm

Webinar reveals how consulting firms can protect client data with mobile threat defense

Zimperium is providing customers, media and the general public with a live webinar in which they will learn about the threats one of Zimperium’s international consulting firm customers encountered. The webinar will review how those threats, if gone undetected, can access highly sensitive data and how consulting firms can protect themselves and their clients with mobile threat defense. Zimperium executive, JT Keating, vice president of product strategy, will lead the session and answer questions.

WHO: Zimperium, a global leader in enterprise mobile threat defense (MTD) and a leading provider of real-time, on-device protection against known and unknown mobile threats.

TITLE: Real World Examples: Protecting Client Data from Mobile Threats at an International Consulting Firm

WHAT: This webinar will review the real-life threats Zimperium detected while protecting one of its international consulting firm customers. Attendees will learn about:

The mobile threats facing consulting firms

How these threats can steal firm and client data

How you can protect your firm and clients with mobile threat defense

WHY: Consulting firms have access to highly sensitive and valuable client information. Almost all of this information is stored or accessed through mobile devices, making them major targets for hackers. While significant investments have been made to protect computers and physical access, mobile devices are often left completely unprotected.

WHEN: October 3, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. CT (15:00 GMT)

