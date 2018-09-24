Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Zimperium Webinar: Real World Examples of Protecting Client Data from Mobile Threats at an International Consulting Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/24/2018 | 06:33pm CEST

Webinar reveals how consulting firms can protect client data with mobile threat defense

Zimperium is providing customers, media and the general public with a live webinar in which they will learn about the threats one of Zimperium’s international consulting firm customers encountered. The webinar will review how those threats, if gone undetected, can access highly sensitive data and how consulting firms can protect themselves and their clients with mobile threat defense. Zimperium executive, JT Keating, vice president of product strategy, will lead the session and answer questions.

WHO: Zimperium, a global leader in enterprise mobile threat defense (MTD) and a leading provider of real-time, on-device protection against known and unknown mobile threats.

TITLE: Real World Examples: Protecting Client Data from Mobile Threats at an International Consulting Firm

WHAT: This webinar will review the real-life threats Zimperium detected while protecting one of its international consulting firm customers. Attendees will learn about:

  • The mobile threats facing consulting firms
  • How these threats can steal firm and client data
  • How you can protect your firm and clients with mobile threat defense

WHY: Consulting firms have access to highly sensitive and valuable client information. Almost all of this information is stored or accessed through mobile devices, making them major targets for hackers. While significant investments have been made to protect computers and physical access, mobile devices are often left completely unprotected.

WHERE: Register Now

WHEN: October 3, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. CT (15:00 GMT)

SOCIAL: Follow Zimperium on TwitterLinkedIn and Facebook.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:58pREGULUS RESOURCES : Announces Shareholder Approval and Final Court Approval of Plan of Arrangement
AQ
06:58pEMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROP : Etisalat launches new eLife plan
AQ
06:56pGainsight™ Expands Scope of Executive Team and Doubles Down on Product Leadership
GL
06:56pOlis Robotics Announces Acquisition of Machine Learning Startup to Help Lead Evolution of Robotics 2.0
GL
06:55pJUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : Results
AQ
06:55pGIGA TRONICS INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
06:54pSPRINT : is a Great Place to Work
PU
06:54pPOOL CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant (form 8-K)
AQ
06:53pSTEEL & TUBE : Boost for Rotorua
AQ
06:53pVIRGIN AUSTRALIA : fires fresh shot in battle for the air
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Stock markets fall on trade war pessimism, oil rallies
2SCOTTISH AND SOUTHERN ENERGY : Oil major Total makes major offshore UK gas discovery
3Casino rejects merger approach that Carrefour denies making
4NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION : NEWMONT MINING : Canada's Barrick Gold to buy Randgold Resources in $18.3 billion..
5TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : TENCENT : Next Day Disclosure Return - Changes in issued share capital and/or share buy..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.