Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Zimperium Webinar: Why One of the World’s Largest Independent Energy Companies Is Implementing Mobile Threat Defense – August 23, 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/09/2018 | 04:15pm CEST

Webinar reveals why leading critical national infrastructure enterprises are implementing mobile threat defense

Zimperium is providing mobile security for electric utilities and other critical national infrastructure (CNI) enterprises. Customers, media and the general public watching the live webinar will discover why mobile devices are a security risk to these enterprises. Zimperium executive, JT Keating, vice president of product strategy, will lead the session and answer questions.

WHO: Zimperium, a global leader in enterprise mobile threat defense (MTD) and a leading provider of real-time, on-device protection against known and unknown mobile threats.

TITLE: “Mobile Devices Are the Single Biggest Hole In Security” | Why One of the World’s Largest Independent Energy Companies Is Implementing Mobile Threat Defense

WHAT: This webinar will reveal why one of the world’s largest independent utilities is implementing Zimperium’s mobile threat defense solution. The webinar will specifically review:

  • Threats to mobile devices
  • How CNI compliance mandates such as the NERC CIPs require mobile security
  • Why leading utilities are implementing mobile threat defense

WHY: For the world’s electric utilities and other critical national infrastructure (CNI) enterprises, the need to protect mobile devices isn’t only a good business practice, it’s legally required by mandates such as NERC CIPs in the United States or the NIS Directive in Europe. When “mobile devices are the single biggest hole in security,” enterprises need to take action.

Zimperium’s mobile security provides enterprises with the defense solution they need to combat mobile threats.

WHERE: Register Now

WHEN: August 23, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. CDT

SOCIAL: Follow Zimperium on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:27aSOUTHERN : Costs For Vogtle Nuclear Expansion Jump By $1.1 Billion
AQ
10:27aTAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG : shares soar as TSMC stages strong rebound
AQ
10:27aEMAAR PROPERTIES : Expo 2020 ties up with Emaar Hospitality
AQ
10:27aKROGER : mulls possible sale of Turkey Hill business unit
AQ
10:27a$8 Bn Data Center Cooling Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2018-2023 with 2017 as the Base Year - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
10:26aDELTA FOR PRINTING AND PACKAGING SAE : profits reach LE5 m in 1H2018
AQ
10:26aENSYNC : Energy announces sale of debut solar PPA project in California to Standard Solar
AQ
10:26aEASTERN : NI Capital advisor of offering 4.5% of Eastern Company
AQ
10:26aNATIONAL GRID : UK government to review role of wind, solar, links in capacity market
AQ
10:26aUNITED HOUSING & DEVELOPMENT : standalone profits rise to LE66 m in 1H2018
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ADIDAS : ADIDAS : 2Q Net Profit Rose; Confirms Outlook
2TESLA : TESLA : Musk mulls Tesla move
3SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Cranks Up Tech Investment -- WSJ
4BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : Stock investors rediscover defensives before trade war deadlines
5ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP : ZURICH INSURANCE : 1st Half Net Profit Rose 19%

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.