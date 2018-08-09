Zimperium Webinar: Why One of the World’s Largest Independent Energy Companies Is Implementing Mobile Threat Defense – August 23, 2018

Zimperium is providing mobile security for electric utilities and other
critical national infrastructure (CNI) enterprises. Customers, media and
the general public watching the live webinar will discover why mobile
devices are a security risk to these enterprises. Zimperium executive,
JT Keating, vice president of product strategy, will lead the session
and answer questions.
WHO: Zimperium,
a global leader in enterprise
mobile threat defense (MTD) and a leading provider of real-time,
on-device protection against known and unknown mobile threats.
TITLE: “Mobile Devices Are the Single Biggest Hole In Security” |
Why One of the World’s Largest Independent Energy Companies Is
Implementing Mobile Threat Defense
WHAT: This webinar will reveal why one of the world’s largest
independent utilities is implementing Zimperium’s mobile threat defense
solution. The webinar will specifically review:
-
Threats to mobile devices
-
How CNI compliance mandates such as the NERC CIPs require mobile
security
-
Why leading utilities are implementing mobile threat defense
WHY: For the world’s electric utilities and other critical
national infrastructure (CNI) enterprises, the need to protect mobile
devices isn’t only a good business practice, it’s legally required by
mandates such as NERC CIPs in the United States or the NIS Directive in
Europe. When “mobile devices are the single biggest hole in security,”
enterprises need to take action.
Zimperium’s mobile security provides enterprises with the defense
solution they need to combat mobile threats.
