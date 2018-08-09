Zimperium Webinar: Why One of the World’s Largest Independent Energy Companies Is Implementing Mobile Threat Defense – August 23, 2018

Webinar reveals why leading critical national infrastructure enterprises are implementing mobile threat defense

Zimperium is providing mobile security for electric utilities and other critical national infrastructure (CNI) enterprises. Customers, media and the general public watching the live webinar will discover why mobile devices are a security risk to these enterprises. Zimperium executive, JT Keating, vice president of product strategy, will lead the session and answer questions.

WHO: Zimperium, a global leader in enterprise mobile threat defense (MTD) and a leading provider of real-time, on-device protection against known and unknown mobile threats.

TITLE: “Mobile Devices Are the Single Biggest Hole In Security” | Why One of the World’s Largest Independent Energy Companies Is Implementing Mobile Threat Defense

WHAT: This webinar will reveal why one of the world’s largest independent utilities is implementing Zimperium’s mobile threat defense solution. The webinar will specifically review:

Threats to mobile devices

How CNI compliance mandates such as the NERC CIPs require mobile security

Why leading utilities are implementing mobile threat defense

WHY: For the world’s electric utilities and other critical national infrastructure (CNI) enterprises, the need to protect mobile devices isn’t only a good business practice, it’s legally required by mandates such as NERC CIPs in the United States or the NIS Directive in Europe. When “mobile devices are the single biggest hole in security,” enterprises need to take action.

Zimperium’s mobile security provides enterprises with the defense solution they need to combat mobile threats.

WHEN: August 23, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. CDT

