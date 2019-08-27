Log in
Zimperium :'s CTO to Speak at milan | mobile IT-Day Conference

08/27/2019

Organizations to Learn how to Protect Against Malicious Apps and Man-in-the-Middle and Targeted Attacks on Mobile Phones

Zimperium, the global leader in mobile threat defense (MTD), announced today John Michelsen, Chief Technology Officer at Zimperium, will be speaking at the milan | mobile IT-Day Conference on September 20, 2019.

Timing of this conference could not be better. According to data and research from Zimperium’s “State of Mobile Enterprise Security" Report for the first half of 2019, it is no longer a matter of if or when an enterprise’s mobile endpoints will be compromised. They already are and most organizations have little to no knowledge or visibility of the compromise.

The report contains data from more than 45 million anonymized endpoints across hundreds of customers giving Zimperium a unique view into the state of mobile enterprise security.

Key report takeaways include:

  • The majority of malicious apps on mobile are designed for consumer fraud (e.g., BankBot and its variants). Even though malicious mobile apps are not the best way to attack an enterprise (that would be network attacks), they can still deliver exploits that can lead to loss of data/credentials or complete device compromise/weaponization.
  • Man-in-the-Middle attacks were 93 percent of network threats and 86 percent of all threats.
  • The top five countries with the highest number of network attacks are: Republic of Korea, Japan, United States, China and the United Kingdom.

The conference, taking place at the Mövenpick Airport Stuttgart Flughafenstraße 50, 70629 in Stuttgart, will feature Michelsen’s talk on effective protection against malicious apps, and Man-in-the-Middle and targeted attacks on mobile devices. In addition, an automobile manufacturer will also give a lecture on its mobile device security strategy.

To register for this conference, contact kerstin.saury (at) milanconsult.de.

About Zimperium®

Zimperium, the global leader in mobile device and app security, offers real-time, on-device protection against Android and iOS threats. The Zimperium platform leverages our award-winning machine learning-based engine - z9 - to protect mobile data, apps and sessions against device compromises, network attacks, phishing attempts and malicious apps. To date, z9 has detected 100 percent of zero-day device exploits in the wild without requiring an update or suffering from the delays and limitations of cloud-based detection - something no other mobile security provider can claim. Headquartered in Dallas, TX, Zimperium is backed by Sierra Ventures, Samsung, Telstra, Warburg Pincus and SoftBank. Learn more at www.zimperium.com or our official blog at https://blog.zimperium.com.

Zimperium, the Zimperium name and logo, Powered by Zimperium, zIPS, zIAP and z9 are registered trademarks or trademarks of Zimperium, Inc. in the US and other countries.


© Business Wire 2019
