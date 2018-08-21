Zimtu Capital : Announces Transaction with Maxtech Ventures Inc. for Lac Patu Vanadium Project

Zimtu Capital Corp. (TSXv: ZC; FSE: ZCT1) (the 'Company' or 'Zimtu') is pleased to announce that the Company and one of its prospecting partners have signed an Option Agreement with Maxtech Ventures Inc. (CSE: MVT; FSE: M1N; OTC: MTEHF) ('Maxtech Ventures') whereby over a 2 year period, Maxtech Ventures can earn a 100%-interest in the Lac Patu Vanadium Project located in the Nunavik Region, Quebec.

For its participation in the transaction, Zimtu will receive $92,500 and 1,6250,000 common shares of Maxtech Ventures on or before September 30, 2020. Zimtu's prospecting partner will receive cash and share considerations equal to that of Zimtu. The vendors will collectively retain a 2% Net Smelter Royalty on production; 1% of which can be purchased by Maxtech Ventures for C$1 million.

Lac Patu Vanadium Project

The Lac Patu Vanadium Project was staked directly north and along the trend of Uranor's uranium discovery at Lac Minowean. In 2008, Uranor, with the collaboration of Areva Quebec Inc. conducted an airborne geophysical survey over their Lac Minowean Project and outlined several distinct areas of high magnetism. Consequently in 2009, Uranor and Areva conducted a follow up Versatile Time Domain Electro Magnetic (VTEM) survey over the area locating several targets, and only those with high radioactivity were drilled. These 9 drill holes on the east side of Lac Minowean found uranium, copper, cobalt and vanadium. Geochemical values from drilling were reported as 8.03% vanadium (14.0% V2O5), 1.76% cobalt and 1.50% copper over 0.5 meters in the underling dolomite.

Zimtu, along with its prospecting partners, continues to evaluate and acquire prospective resource properties for sale or joint venture. As part of the Company's business, Zimtu provides mineral property project generation and advisory services and helps to connect companies with mineral properties of interest.

About Zimtu Capital Corp.

Zimtu Capital Corp. is a public investment issuer that invests in, creates and grows natural resource companies thereby providing a way for shareholders to indirectly participate and profit in the public company building process. The Company also provides mineral property project generation and advisory services helping to connect companies to properties of interest.

