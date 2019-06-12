Zingbox : Educates Cisco Live Audience on End-to-End IoT Lifecycle Management

Presentation Provides Details on Passive, Transparent Remediation Solution

Today at Cisco Live, Cisco’s annual IT and communications conference, Zingbox, the provider of the most widely deployed Internet of Things (IoT) lifecycle management solution, discussed its event presentation “Implementing End-to-End IoT Lifecycle Management Solutions – A Primer from Zingbox.” Xu Zou, CEO of Zingbox, gave the presentation on June 10 in the Security Village theater at the San Diego Convention Center.

This in-depth discussion focused on how new technology can empower the automated orchestration of the IoT lifecycle to provide security, management, and optimization of all enterprise assets. It explained how this works in a way that is passive and completely transparent to IoT devices. It also detailed how such technology can enable IoT devices to interoperate with Cisco Digital Network Architecture (DNA) center, Network Access Control (NAC), and Identity Services Engine (ISE) functions to provide intend-based networking to cover enterprise IoT devices.

Participants learned how these solutions can accurately assess IoT devices and leverage machine learning and artificial intelligence to overcome the pitfalls of legacy security architecture and complement existing processes with little to no disruption.

“Implementing security and management solutions that are 100% passive, yet can take remediation action in real time, has been the holy grail for many organizations relying on the Internet of Things,” Zou said. “Yet many organizations choose to cope with existing solutions or adopt new standalone solutions knowing that they will either sacrifice security or interoperability. But they don’t need to stick with suboptimal offerings. There is a better way.”

Zingbox last year announced the integration of Zingbox IoT Guardian with Cisco technology, including the ISE system and pxGrid controller. The pxGrid, or Cisco Platform Exchange Grid, is an open, scalable, IETF standards-driven platform that allows multiple security products to share data and work together in an automated way to provide answers and contain threats faster.

