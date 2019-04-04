Zingbox : Enhances the Security of IoT Devices as Part of Microsoft Active Protections Program

Zingbox, provider of the most widely deployed Internet of Things (IoT) security and analytics platform, is now part of the Microsoft Active Protections Program (MAPP). Participation in MAPP is an important part of Zingbox’s continuing efforts to provide real-time proactive security for IoT devices.

MAPP is a program through which security vendors identify vulnerabilities in Microsoft software, pooling research to enhance the overall security of devices leveraging Microsoft software. The program is an arm of the Microsoft Security Response Center (MSRC), a security risk analysis and management center that is on the front line of security response at Microsoft. MSRC releases Microsoft’s monthly security update guide. In addition to identifying new vulnerabilities, as part of MAPP Zingbox receives early access to the center’s security information.

“Zingbox has a long history of collaboration with Microsoft, sharing our research findings to improve the security of IoT devices,” said Xu Zou, co-founder and CEO of Zingbox. “Collaboration enabled by programs such as MAPP is a critical component of IoT security, which requires analysis of all components, including the device software and underlying operating system. We are proud to be the first IoT security vendor to be part of this program and look forward to further expanding our relationship with Microsoft as a member of MAPP.”

Microsoft shares Zingbox’s commitment to delivering quality, protection and security to customers. Its work to expand the MAPP ecosystem by adding new members such as Zingbox is evidence of that dedication. “Security is a big and important job,” said Mark Miller, director of Microsoft’s Trustworthy Computing product management. “No one company can address all aspects of security alone. That’s why Microsoft is working with partners like Zingbox to share the most current security information and to outfit customers with secure solutions they can trust.”

About Zingbox

Zingbox is the provider of the most widely deployed Internet of Things (IoT) analytics platform. Recently named a “Cool Vendor in IoT Security” by Gartner and recipient of the Gold Stevie Award for Most Innovative Company, Zingbox helps organizations realize the full potential of their IoT devices, delivering a new standard for uninterrupted service through device inventory, management, security, and optimization for the entire IoT environment. The company’s device-specific AI-powered machine learning platform uses the first real-time deep behavioral learning technology for IoT devices. For more information, please visit https://www.zingbox.com.

