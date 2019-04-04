Zingbox : Enhances the Security of IoT Devices as Part of Microsoft Active Protections Program

Zingbox, provider of the most widely deployed Internet of Things (IoT)
security and analytics platform, is now part of the Microsoft Active
Protections Program (MAPP). Participation in MAPP is an important part
of Zingbox’s continuing efforts to provide real-time proactive security
for IoT devices.
MAPP is a program through which security vendors identify
vulnerabilities in Microsoft software, pooling research to enhance the
overall security of devices leveraging Microsoft software. The program
is an arm of the Microsoft Security Response Center (MSRC), a security
risk analysis and management center that is on the front line of
security response at Microsoft. MSRC releases Microsoft’s monthly
security update guide. In addition to identifying new vulnerabilities,
as part of MAPP Zingbox receives early access to the center’s security
information.
“Zingbox has a long history of collaboration with Microsoft, sharing our
research findings to improve the security of IoT devices,” said Xu Zou,
co-founder and CEO of Zingbox. “Collaboration enabled by programs such
as MAPP is a critical component of IoT security, which requires analysis
of all components, including the device software and underlying
operating system. We are proud to be the first IoT security vendor to be
part of this program and look forward to further expanding our
relationship with Microsoft as a member of MAPP.”
Microsoft shares Zingbox’s commitment to delivering quality, protection
and security to customers. Its work to expand the MAPP ecosystem by
adding new members such as Zingbox is evidence of that dedication.
“Security is a big and important job,” said Mark Miller, director of
Microsoft’s Trustworthy Computing product management. “No one company
can address all aspects of security alone. That’s why Microsoft is
working with partners like Zingbox to share the most current security
information and to outfit customers with secure solutions they can
trust.”
