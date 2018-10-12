Zingbox : and First Health Advisory Solutions Partner to Deliver Comprehensive Management Solution for Connected Healthcare Assets

Leading IoT Security Company Teams up with the Leader in Medical Device Security Services

Zingbox, provider of the most widely deployed healthcare Internet of Things (IoT) analytics platform, and First Health Advisory Solutions (First), a leader in medical device security program services, today announced a strategic partnership to provide a comprehensive security and operations solution for connected healthcare assets. The unified approach, managing the ever-increasing reliance on the Internet of Medical Things (IoMT), will relieve healthcare delivery organizations of operational and technical challenges to identifying, securing and maintaining all types of connected assets.

The combined offering, IoMT Guardian, will leverage Zingbox’s healthcare analytics platform for real-time protection of hospitals and their environment by inventorying all connected medical devices, onboarding new devices, securing against ransomware/malware, and optimizing device utilization. In concert with the Zingbox platform, First’s IoMT services provide customers with a holistic, managed solution that will address asset governance, legacy device security strategies and lifecycle management, as well as rapid response to threats.

“The healthcare industry faces a growing challenge in securing their connected medical devices. From accurate inventory and real-time security protection to gaining operational insights, they face a daunting task,” said Xu Zou, CEO and co-founder of Zingbox. “We are excited to partner with First Health Advisory Solutions to bring together the most widely deployed healthcare IoT analytics platform and industry-proven services for assessment, policy enforcement and other managed services.”

“IoMT Guardian will foster collaboration and clarity device ownership in previously ambiguous areas of responsibility. Our comprehensive solution with Zingbox addresses both the technical and operational blind spots many organizations are facing today with connected assets, including policy navigation, patching strategy, network design and clinical engineering involvement. We are proud to be a partner of Zingbox, as our successful co-engagements have shown immediate value in managing risk,” said Carter Groome, co-founder and CEO of First.

About First Health Advisory Solutions

First combines deep security, device operations, analytics and policy insight to bring healthcare delivery organizations impactful and cost-conscious services that immediately reduce enterprise risk. As the healthcare IoT footprint widens, First’s IoMT Guardian program bolsters readiness from assessment to detect and response via comprehensive management of connected assets. The company’s flexible engagements accelerate internal efforts while providing an outside perspective of your posture as it relates to patient safety, security and medical device vulnerabilities. For more information, please visit https://fcp.com

About Zingbox

Zingbox is the provider of the most widely deployed healthcare Internet of Things (IoT) analytics platform. Recently named a Cool Vendor in IoT Security by Gartner and recipient of the Stevie Award for Most Innovative Company, Zingbox helps hospitals realize the full potential of their IoT medical devices, delivering a new standard for uninterrupted quality care through device inventory, management, security and optimization for the entire IoT environment. The company’s device-specific, AI-powered machine learning platform uses the first real-time deep behavioral learning technology for connected medical devices. For more information, please visit http://www.zingbox.com.

