Zingbox : and First Health Advisory Solutions Partner to Deliver Comprehensive Management Solution for Connected Healthcare Assets

Zingbox,
provider of the most widely deployed healthcare Internet of Things (IoT)
analytics platform, and First Health Advisory Solutions (First), a
leader in medical device security program services, today announced a
strategic partnership to provide a comprehensive security and operations
solution for connected healthcare assets. The unified approach, managing
the ever-increasing reliance on the Internet of Medical Things (IoMT),
will relieve healthcare delivery organizations of operational and
technical challenges to identifying, securing and maintaining all types
of connected assets.
The combined offering, IoMT Guardian, will leverage Zingbox’s
healthcare analytics platform for real-time protection of hospitals and
their environment by inventorying all connected medical devices,
onboarding new devices, securing against ransomware/malware, and
optimizing device utilization. In concert with the Zingbox platform,
First’s IoMT services provide customers with a holistic, managed
solution that will address asset governance, legacy device security
strategies and lifecycle management, as well as rapid response to
threats.
“The healthcare industry faces a growing challenge in securing their
connected medical devices. From accurate inventory and real-time
security protection to gaining operational insights, they face a
daunting task,” said Xu Zou, CEO and co-founder of Zingbox. “We are
excited to partner with First Health Advisory Solutions to bring
together the most widely deployed healthcare IoT analytics platform and
industry-proven services for assessment, policy enforcement and other
managed services.”
“IoMT Guardian will foster collaboration and clarity device
ownership in previously ambiguous areas of responsibility. Our
comprehensive solution with Zingbox addresses both the technical and
operational blind spots many organizations are facing today with
connected assets, including policy navigation, patching strategy,
network design and clinical engineering involvement. We are proud to be
a partner of Zingbox, as our successful co-engagements have shown
immediate value in managing risk,” said Carter Groome, co-founder and
CEO of First.
About First Health Advisory Solutions
First combines deep security, device operations, analytics and policy
insight to bring healthcare delivery organizations impactful and
cost-conscious services that immediately reduce enterprise risk. As the
healthcare IoT footprint widens, First’s IoMT Guardian program bolsters
readiness from assessment to detect and response via comprehensive
management of connected assets. The company’s flexible engagements
accelerate internal efforts while providing an outside perspective of
your posture as it relates to patient safety, security and medical
device vulnerabilities. For more information, please visit https://fcp.com
About Zingbox
Zingbox is the provider of the most widely deployed healthcare Internet
of Things (IoT) analytics platform. Recently named a Cool
Vendor in IoT Security by Gartner and recipient of the Stevie Award
for Most Innovative Company, Zingbox helps hospitals realize the full
potential of their IoT medical devices, delivering a new standard for
uninterrupted quality care through device inventory, management,
security and optimization for the entire IoT environment. The company’s
device-specific, AI-powered machine learning platform uses the first
real-time deep behavioral learning technology for connected medical
devices. For more information, please visit http://www.zingbox.com.
