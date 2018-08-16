Zinger Bat Company and Blast Motion Announce Partnership

Blast Baseball sensors and Zinger X71 bat bundle now available

Zinger Bat Company and Blast Motion have partnered to offer Zinger bats and Blast Baseball swing analysis and improvement technology to professional, collegiate, and amateur players. Zinger has combined their best-selling X71 bat with the Blast Baseball sensor to create the Zinger “Blast” Pack, available with a bundled discount for $199.99 through the Zinger online store.

“Information is power and being able to break down your swing and get immediate actionable feedback from the Blast sensor will provide an invaluable tool for players and coaches alike,” said Scott Hanish, CEO, Zinger Bats. “I look forward to showcasing the Zinger ‘Blast’ pack at upcoming tournaments and events.”

Blast Baseball is the Official Bat Sensor Technology of Major League Baseball, and used by over ½ of the MLB teams, including the Houston Astros, Minnesota Twins, and San Diego Padres. Blast technology is used extensively at the highest levels of baseball and softball to measure, analyze, and improve swing performance. The longer the Blast solution is used to collect data, the richer the view of a player’s swing performance becomes. The Blast sensor delivers unbiased swing metrics, providing coaches, recruiters, and scouts with the information and advanced insights they need to make informed player decisions.

“We are thrilled to partner with Zinger Bats as we continue our ongoing commitment to provide our customers with more ways to leverage our game changing technology,” said Jeff Fallis, Vice President of Sales, Blast Motion. “This partnership helps us extend our marketplace reach and provides Zinger customers with access to performance data, with the ultimate goal of player improvement. We look forward to working with the team at Zinger Bats and advancing the player development experience.”

About Zinger Bat Company

Based in Chandler, Arizona, Zinger Bat Company is one of the premier custom wood bat manufactures in professional baseball today. Since being established in 1998, Zinger Bat Company has combined a passion for the game with state-of-the-art computer technologies, pristine production machinery, and exclusive wood manufacturing techniques to produce customized baseball bats for professional and amateur baseball players around the world.

About Blast Motion

Based in Carlsbad, California, Blast Motion is an information company that provides motion analysis and performance insights. By intelligently combining the bio-mechanics of movement with sensor data, video capture technology, and cloud-based software services, we’ve redefined the way people train, analyze, and improve their game. For additional information on Blast Motion, please visit: blastmotion.com.

Connect / Follow Blast Motion

