Zinier : to Showcase its AI-Driven Field Service Automation Solutions at CommunicAsia 2019

Zinier to Illustrate How Intelligent Automation Can Supercharge Every Aspect of an Organization’s Field Service Operations

Zinier, a leading provider of intelligent field service automation, today announced its participation in the CommunicAsia conference, taking place at the Marina Bay Sands Resort, Singapore from June 18-20, 2019. One of the world’s key annual trade events for the information and communication technology industry, this year’s CommunicAsia will focus on the latest trends in 5G, the Internet of Things (IoT), smart cities, and connected devices and vehicles.

Zinier’s native platform is purpose-built to enhance field service operations with AI-driven processes. Zinier eases the pressure on organizations’ back offices by identifying issues based on field data, then automatically creating work orders and matching each to the most qualified technician. From there, organizations can supercharge their field force by creating step-by-step mobile workflows and automating tedious tasks, such as close-out package completion. The company’s customers include large telecommunications and energy companies that rely on work from hundreds – and even thousands – of technicians every day.

Following are details on Zinier’s presence at CommunicAsia:

Demo Presentations: AI + IoT = Intelligent Automation What: Zinier will present two on-stage demonstrations to illustrate how Zinier’s AI-driven platform can use IoT devices to automatically trigger a preventive maintenance work order. The demos will focus on use cases for HVAC and tower maintenance, but can be applied to almost any field service-related task. When/Where: Demo 1: Tuesday, June 18, 1:30 – 1:55 PM Smart City Stage, B2, CommunicAsia Expo Floor, Marina Bay Sands Resort Demo 2: Thursday, June 20, 1:30 – 1:55 PM SatComm Stage, L1, CommunicAsia Expo Floor, Marina Bay Sands Resort Who: George Lang, Director of Product, Zinier

Zinier’s Booth What: Five-minute demonstrations of Zinier’s intelligent field service automation platform Where: Booth #1Q3-08, SatComm Hall, L1, CommunicAsia Expo Floor, Marina Bay Sands Resort Who: Nelson Haung, VP of Marketing Darryl Tan, Head of Alliances George Lang, Director of Product Alan Fry, Regional Vice President, APAC Jonar Lusung, Asia Sales Director



About Zinier

Zinier is an intelligent field service automation platform that helps organizations work smarter, faster, and more efficiently. Zinier’s end-to-end solution, Field Service Elements, is powered by ISAC and uses artificial intelligence, proactive insights, and an intuitive, all-in-one mobile experience to supercharge every aspect of an organization’s field service operations, from the back office all the way to the field. Zinier has international offices in Silicon Valley, Mexico City, Singapore, and Bengaluru. To learn more, visit www.zinier.com.

