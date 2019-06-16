Zinier : to Showcase its AI-Driven Field Service Automation Solutions at CommunicAsia 2019

Zinier,
a leading provider of intelligent field service automation, today
announced its participation in the CommunicAsia
conference, taking place at the Marina Bay Sands Resort, Singapore from
June 18-20, 2019. One of the world’s key annual trade events for the
information and communication technology industry, this year’s
CommunicAsia will focus on the latest trends in 5G, the Internet of
Things (IoT), smart cities, and connected devices and vehicles.
Zinier’s native platform is purpose-built to enhance field service
operations with AI-driven processes. Zinier eases the pressure on
organizations’ back offices by identifying issues based on field data,
then automatically creating work orders and matching each to the most
qualified technician. From there, organizations can supercharge their
field force by creating step-by-step mobile workflows and automating
tedious tasks, such as close-out package completion. The company’s
customers include large telecommunications and energy companies that
rely on work from hundreds – and even thousands – of technicians every
day.
Following are details on Zinier’s presence at CommunicAsia:
-
Demo Presentations: AI + IoT = Intelligent Automation
-
What: Zinier will present two on-stage demonstrations to
illustrate how Zinier’s AI-driven platform can use IoT devices to
automatically trigger a preventive maintenance work order. The
demos will focus on use cases for HVAC and tower maintenance, but
can be applied to almost any field service-related task.
-
When/Where:
-
Demo 1:
-
Tuesday, June 18, 1:30 – 1:55 PM
-
Smart City Stage, B2, CommunicAsia Expo Floor, Marina Bay
Sands Resort
-
Demo 2:
-
Thursday, June 20, 1:30 – 1:55 PM
-
SatComm Stage, L1, CommunicAsia Expo Floor, Marina Bay
Sands Resort
-
Who: George Lang, Director of Product, Zinier
-
Zinier’s Booth
-
What: Five-minute demonstrations of Zinier’s intelligent
field service automation platform
-
Where: Booth #1Q3-08, SatComm Hall, L1, CommunicAsia Expo
Floor, Marina Bay Sands Resort
-
Who:
-
Nelson Haung, VP of Marketing
-
Darryl Tan, Head of Alliances
-
George Lang, Director of Product
-
Alan Fry, Regional Vice President, APAC
-
Jonar Lusung, Asia Sales Director
To learn more about Zinier, please visit: https://www.zinier.com/
For more information on CommunicAsia, please visit: https://www.communicasia.com/
About Zinier
Zinier is an intelligent field service automation platform that helps
organizations work smarter, faster, and more efficiently. Zinier’s
end-to-end solution, Field Service Elements, is powered by ISAC and uses
artificial intelligence, proactive insights, and an intuitive,
all-in-one mobile experience to supercharge every aspect of an
organization’s field service operations, from the back office all the
way to the field. Zinier has international offices in Silicon Valley,
Mexico City, Singapore, and Bengaluru. To learn more, visit www.zinier.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190616005071/en/