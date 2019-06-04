Zinkan Enterprises Announces Its New Division, ChemREADY, a Water and Wastewater Solutions Group

Zinkan Enterprises, Inc., a premier Northeast Ohio specialty chemicals
company, announced today the launch of ChemREADY, a new
division with the sole focus of applying technology and expertise to
solving water and wastewater challenges for municipal, mining and
industrial customers.
Placing the water and wastewater treatment teams under a single entity
allows the ChemREADY team to reimagine water and wastewater
treatment chemical and equipment solutions, supplies and services,
originally developed within Zinkan. A dedicated unit also enables the
Zinkan chemicals business to better leverage its industry partners to
better serve their clients – by combining chemical and equipment
expertise under one organizational structure.
“Our Source-To-Discharge™ and Total Service Management™ treatment
programs allow our customers to design, improve, and validate their own
water treatment processes thereby enhancing their own businesses by
reducing water consumption and overall operational costs,” said Timothy
Drake, Zinkan’s vice president of marketing and product development.
“We’re excited about working with our customers to provide the highest
level of clarity in an industry that otherwise presents customers with
challenging decisions – how to properly treat water from the moment it
enters a facility to the point of discharge.”
In addition, ChemREADY partnerships allow clients to take full
advantage of their chemical knowledge and engineered water and
wastewater treatment solutions.
“For more than 30 years, Zinkan Enterprises has grown and evolved within
the specialty chemicals industry, giving us unique insight to the pain
points faced by our chemical and equipment clients,” said Greg Ott,
president of Zinkan Enterprises. “The new ChemREADY Division will
be a fully dedicated and focused group of professionals providing the
highest level of products and services for our customers in the water
and wastewater treatment industries.”
More information on ChemREADY is available at GetChemREADY.com
About Zinkan Enterprises, Inc. (ZEI)
ZEI is an Ohio-based manufacturing services company that focuses on
water-related markets. They provide a variety of chemicals to clean and
re-use water for industrial processes, to control airborne dust levels,
to control freezing and to keep closed loop systems (boilers and cooling
towers) operating at peak efficiency. Their professional field personnel
are backed by a staff of analytical chemists, an extensive logistical
network with decades of experience in water-based chemistry. Their
commercial staff is available around the clock and can deliver products
anywhere in the world. For more information, visit zinkan.com.
