Zinwave : Appoints Brad Kitterman CEO, Dennis Burke COO

Zinwave,
a leading global provider of Distributed Antenna System (DAS) solutions
for in-building wireless connectivity, announced today two new executive
appointments: Brad Kitterman as CEO and Dennis Burke as COO. With both
executives bringing decades of leadership experience from prior roles,
Kitterman and Burke now join Zinwave from divisions of its parent
company, McWane Inc.
“The wealth of knowledge and experience Brad and Dennis bring to the
company will help accelerate Zinwave along our path of growth and
innovation,” said Key Foster, Senior Vice President of McWane Inc.
“Zinwave continues to offer the highest-performing, most cost-effective
and future-ready DAS solution on the market for in-building
applications, which our blue-chip customer base demonstrates.”
As CEO of Nighthawk,
a McWane
Technology Group company, Kitterman achieved significant growth
while enhancing the company’s product portfolio and improving customer
service. He also brings substantial leadership experience from his
previous roles as CEO of Aclara, Asahi Glass Company, Logica-CMG (North
America Energy & Utilities Division) and Schlumberger (North America
Utilities Division).
To reinforce the company’s commitment to growing its business and
enhancing its technology, Kitterman will oversee Zinwave’s drive toward
developing leading industry innovations while continuing to focus on
providing comprehensive in-building cellular and public safety
connectivity with its UNItivity
5000 DAS solution.
“With Zinwave’s patented technology and unique approach to solving
in-building connectivity issues, the company is the leading provider of
solutions to global Fortune 100 customers,” said Kitterman. “I am
looking forward to helping build on this success, working closely with
our customers and partners and continuing to take Zinwave to new heights
as the industry evolves.”
Dennis Burke is also a seasoned telecom and technology business leader.
As Vice President at McWane, Burke worked closely with Zinwave over the
last three years, during which time he developed a deep knowledge of the
business. In prior roles, Burke held leadership positions with mobile
and wireless companies such as Motorola and Asurion, where he
distinguished himself in the areas of operations, strategy and product
development.
“Since its inception, Zinwave has fulfilled its goal of providing an
unrivaled indoor wireless solution,” Burke said. “I look forward to
building on the trajectory the company is on and driving growth within
the industry.”
Kitterman’s predecessor, Scott Willis, will assume a new role as
strategic advisor to the McWane Technology Group, where he will focus on
a variety of important alliances, partnerships and strategic initiatives
related to the group’s portfolio of companies.
About Zinwave
Zinwave is a Dallas-based technology company focused on providing
in-building wireless solutions for cellular and public safety
connectivity that are essential for business. Solutions include a five
component Distributed Antenna System (DAS), featuring Zinwave’s patented
3F advantage – fiber cabling throughout, full spectrum support on a
single hardware layer, and future ready for the next generation of
wireless technology. Zinwave’s refined technology offers the lowest
total cost of ownership, and the Cellular as a Service option enables
connectivity by converting it into an operating expense. Zinwave
customers come from around globe and span a wide array of industries.
For more information, please visit www.zinwave.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190125005367/en/