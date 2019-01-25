Log in
Zinwave : Appoints Brad Kitterman CEO, Dennis Burke COO

01/25/2019 | 12:03pm EST

New executive appointees will further fuel Zinwave’s industry leadership, technology development and growth

Zinwave, a leading global provider of Distributed Antenna System (DAS) solutions for in-building wireless connectivity, announced today two new executive appointments: Brad Kitterman as CEO and Dennis Burke as COO. With both executives bringing decades of leadership experience from prior roles, Kitterman and Burke now join Zinwave from divisions of its parent company, McWane Inc.

“The wealth of knowledge and experience Brad and Dennis bring to the company will help accelerate Zinwave along our path of growth and innovation,” said Key Foster, Senior Vice President of McWane Inc. “Zinwave continues to offer the highest-performing, most cost-effective and future-ready DAS solution on the market for in-building applications, which our blue-chip customer base demonstrates.”

As CEO of Nighthawk, a McWane Technology Group company, Kitterman achieved significant growth while enhancing the company’s product portfolio and improving customer service. He also brings substantial leadership experience from his previous roles as CEO of Aclara, Asahi Glass Company, Logica-CMG (North America Energy & Utilities Division) and Schlumberger (North America Utilities Division).

To reinforce the company’s commitment to growing its business and enhancing its technology, Kitterman will oversee Zinwave’s drive toward developing leading industry innovations while continuing to focus on providing comprehensive in-building cellular and public safety connectivity with its UNItivity 5000 DAS solution.

“With Zinwave’s patented technology and unique approach to solving in-building connectivity issues, the company is the leading provider of solutions to global Fortune 100 customers,” said Kitterman. “I am looking forward to helping build on this success, working closely with our customers and partners and continuing to take Zinwave to new heights as the industry evolves.”

Dennis Burke is also a seasoned telecom and technology business leader. As Vice President at McWane, Burke worked closely with Zinwave over the last three years, during which time he developed a deep knowledge of the business. In prior roles, Burke held leadership positions with mobile and wireless companies such as Motorola and Asurion, where he distinguished himself in the areas of operations, strategy and product development.

“Since its inception, Zinwave has fulfilled its goal of providing an unrivaled indoor wireless solution,” Burke said. “I look forward to building on the trajectory the company is on and driving growth within the industry.”

Kitterman’s predecessor, Scott Willis, will assume a new role as strategic advisor to the McWane Technology Group, where he will focus on a variety of important alliances, partnerships and strategic initiatives related to the group’s portfolio of companies.

About Zinwave

Zinwave is a Dallas-based technology company focused on providing in-building wireless solutions for cellular and public safety connectivity that are essential for business. Solutions include a five component Distributed Antenna System (DAS), featuring Zinwave’s patented 3F advantage – fiber cabling throughout, full spectrum support on a single hardware layer, and future ready for the next generation of wireless technology. Zinwave’s refined technology offers the lowest total cost of ownership, and the Cellular as a Service option enables connectivity by converting it into an operating expense. Zinwave customers come from around globe and span a wide array of industries. For more information, please visit www.zinwave.com.


© Business Wire 2019
